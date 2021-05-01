WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The nationally ranked Missouri Southern track and field teams posted eight event wins on Saturday at the Vernon Kennedy Invite, hosted by Central Missouri.
The Lions posted three NCAA automatic qualifying marks and multiple provisional qualifying marks in the event.
Rajindra Campbell posted a pair of NCAA AQs while Kirsten Leisinger punched her ticket to nationals.
Leisinger won the hammer throw with an AQ and a new school record, smashing the previous mark that was set 13 years ago by more than six feet. Leisinger's mark of 60.81m (199 feet, 6 inches) won the event by nearly 18 feet and ranks second nationally this season.
Campbell won both the discus and shot put with AQs in both events for the sixth straight week. He won the discus with a distance of 58.01m (190-4) and Peyton Barton posted a second-place finish with an NCAA provisional mark of 53.26m (174-9).
Campbell won the shot put with an AQ, posting a mark of 19.16m (62-10.50).
Payton Roberts won the discus on the women's side with an NCAA provisional mark of 49.75m (163-3).
Travis Petersen won the men's hammer throw as the Lions went 1-2-3-4 in the event. Petersen hit a provisional mark of 65.41m (214-7), while Josh Fulmer, Barton and Connor Boyd also picked up provisional marks.
In running events, Jasmine Deckard won the 200 in a provisional time of 23.92 seconds, while Chardee Overstrett won the 400 in a time of 56.85.
LaNear Wallace won the 400 hurdles in 1:03.
Missouri Southern travels to Pittsburg State for the MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships next Saturday and Sunday.
