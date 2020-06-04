Missouri Southern's women's basketball team has added a scorer.
Carley Turnbull, a 1,000-point scorer at NCAA Division III Monmouth (Ill.) College, has transferred to MSSU, coach Ronnie Ressel announced Thursday.
After a redshirt freshman year at Grand Canyon, Turnbull played three years at Monmouth and will use her final year of eligibility at Missouri Southern as she begins work on a master's degree in management.
Turnbull, a 5-foot-10 guard-forward, shared the team lead with her 16.0 scoring average last season, helping the Fighting Scots to a 21-7 record — a school record for wins — and an appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament. She shot 44 % from the field and tallied a season-high 30 points against Ripon, going 13 of 14 from the free throw line.
She was second on the team in rebounds (172) and assists (59), first in blocked shots (27, almost half of the team's 58) and sixth in steals (23) while earning first team all-conference honors.
Monmouth finished second in the Midwest Conference but knocked off regular-season champion Ripon 74-69 in the postseason tournament championship game. Turnbull tallied a game-high 22 points, including two free throws with 19 seconds left that gave the Scots a one-point lead.
In their second NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, the Scots lost to Wartburg 91-55. Turnbull led the scoring with 19, including 16 in the first half.
As a junior, Turnball averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45 %. She led the team with an 11.1 scoring average in her first season when she was second team all-league.
Turnbull scored in double figures in a school-record 24 of 27 games this season and 59 of 78 for her career. Her 33 points against Illinois College on Dec. 5, 2018, are tied for fifth in school history, and she had three 30-point games and 18 20-point games for her career.
Her 14.5 career scoring average is fourth in school history, and her 1,131 points rank eighth.
"Watching her on film, she's a kid who can score at all three levels," Ressel said. "She can shoot the 3, and while she doesn't shoot a lot of them, she has a really good percentage (73 makes, 38.2 % for three seasons). She has a good mid-range game, and she can score at the rim. They ran a lot of dribble-drive, and a lot of times late in the shot clock, she would get the basketball and go make a play.
"She's a 3-4 (shooting guard-small forward) type of kid, a lot like Layne (Skiles, a returning junior). I like how she moved on offense, how she handled herself and not being set with doing one thing."
A native of Mesa, Arizona, Turnbull helped Mesa High School to the state playoffs her sophomore and senior year, reaching the semifinal round in her senior year. She averaged 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds and shot 49 % from long range that season.
