Missouri Southern tied its season low for points in Thursday night's 70-49 loss to Fort Hays State.
In fact, the Lions have scored 49 points in two of their last three games.
And guess who's coming to town.
No. 4-ranked Nebraska-Kearney, the only 11-0 team in NCAA Division II and armed with one of the nation's best defenses, plays the Lions at 1:30 this afternoon at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lopers are tied with Gannon for second place in scoring defense, yielding just 47.5 points per game. Lubbock Christian is tops in Division II at 45.7.
The Lopers have held five opponents to 47 points or less, and the most points they have allowed are 56 in identical 68-56 victories over Central Missouri and Northeastern State. Their opponents are shooting 31% from the field and 20% from the 3-point arc.
“They just guard so hard and make you take time off the shot clock,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “And they are patient offensively. They can beat you in a variety of ways, and the biggest way is defensively. They will guard the heck out of you. They play physical, get after you.”
Offensively the Lopers are 11th in the MIAA in scoring at 62.1 points in a true balanced attack. Nobody averages in double figures, but eight players average from 4.9 to 9.5 points. The leading scorer, Elisa Backes, comes off the bench and averages 9.5 points in only 17.4 minutes.
Seven players have led the Lopers in scoring in a game, and Backes' 20 points in Thursday night's 57-53 victory at Pittsburg State is the first time a Loper has reached 20 points all season.
The Lions are happy to quickly get back on the court after Thursday's 21-point loss.
"That’s the great thing about basketball,” Ressel said. “You don’t have to sit for a week like what you do in football and worry about your next game. We practice (Friday), prepare for Nebraska-Kearney and play on Saturday. You do have to have a short-term memory but you do have to learn from it. And you have to get better.”
For starters, the Lions' starters have to play better after combining for 15 points and 5-of-24 shooting against the Tigers. Despite that, the Lions trailed by only six points at halftime and four points early in the third quarter before the game got away from them.
“They got out in transition, started feeling it,” Ressel said. “They go 10-for-12 from the free throw line, and a lot of those were in the first five minutes. We didn’t get to some shooters, and they hit a couple of 3s and made their layups. We go 2-for-10 and 1-for-6 (from the 3-point arc). They were calling it tight, and we were settling for jump shots and turning the ball over (four times).”
The Lions average 65.3 points, led by Carley Turnbull's 14.1 average. They are allowing 67.9 points.
MSSU vs. UNK
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (4-7)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 14.1
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 5.4
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 9.0
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 3.1
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 4.5
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (11-0)
Pts.
F Maegan Holt, 6-0 jr. 6.8
F Kelsey Sanger, 6-0 sr. 4.9
C Brooke Carlson, 6-1 jr. 8.5
G Haley Simental, 5-8 gr. 7.2
G Klaire Kirsch, 5-11 jr. 7.1
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (51-75). Carrie Eighmey, 6th year at UNK (101-57).
Series: MSSU leads 20-17 after the Lopers' 65-58 home victory last season. The Lions are 11-7 at home against the Lopers.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
