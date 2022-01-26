The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team fell in an early eight-point hole towards the end of the first quarter against Rogers State.
But the Lions — fresh off stunning two nationally-ranked teams in six days — did not unravel.
They got back to their winning ways.
MSSU answered with a momentum-shifting 18-0 run that spanned from the 2:14 mark in the first quarter to the 7:30 mark in the second stanza to claim an eventual 73-56 victory over Rogers State on Wednesday night inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The triumph upped the Lions’ winning streak to six straight games. MSSU (13-5, 10-3 MIAA), sitting fourth in the league standings entering Wednesday’s action, has claimed 12 of its last 15 contests.
“We knew that we were better than what we came out with,” MSSU center Madi Stokes said. “We just came out like we were expecting to win, but we know better than that in this league. You have to be ready to play every night.”
The first half was one of runs, but MSSU took the cake with the one that gave the Lions a commanding lead at the break.
RSU led 9-8 after Kylee Day hit a jumper right before the first media timeout with five minutes to play in the first quarter. Coming out of the timeout, the Hillcats scored seven unanswered tallies capped by a pair of freebies from Vanessa Gajosova to grab a 16-8 lead with 2:35 to play in the frame.
The Lions didn’t stay down long.
MSSU’s response was an 11-0 run — headlined by a 3-pointer from the left wing by Cameron Call and step out 3 from Amaya Johns — to close out the first quarter and give the Lions’ a 19-16 advantage by the end of the first buzzer.
Madi Stokes punctuated the run with a putback off a miss from Lacy Stokes at the buzzer.
The Lions continued their offensive groove as a trifecta from Johns capped an 18-0 run and stretched their lead out to 26-16 with 7:30 to go in the second stanza. RSU didn’t get any closer in the first half as the Lions pulled in front 37-22 thanks to a corner trey from Layne Skiles just before halftime.
MSSU point guard Lacy Stokes said the turnaround started after head coach Ronnie Ressel called a timeout at the 2:35 mark in the first quarter.
“I think we knew we weren’t playing to the best of our ability,” Stokes said. “Everyone kind of knew that, so we looked at each other and gave each other confidence. We said, ‘Hey, we are better than this. We need to step up right now.’ We took a timeout, we talked, we reset and we regrouped. That’s when we got it rolling.”
After exchanging scores in the third quarter, the Hillcats made things interesting in the final frame. RSU received back-to-back buckets from Bailey Kliewer to cut the score to 61-53 with 5:51 left in regulation.
But the Lions allowed only one more score the rest of the way — a freebie from Kliewer — as the Stokes combination played off each other down the stretch to help MSSU pull away.
“We are playing with a lot of confidence,” Ressel said. “They trusted each other on both ends. We haven’t faced somebody that was running all over the place as far as a full-court press and dropping to a zone that is really aggressive. We didn’t do a good job of handling that, but we responded well enough. Lacy did a good job of finding Madi several times against their zone and penetrating, kicking to her. ... We had different kids step up and make plays.”
Madi Stokes, standing at 6-foot-3, scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Lions. The sophomore pulled down seven rebounds and swatted two shots, while Lacy Stokes registered her second double-double of the season.
The 5-4 Stokes added 13 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals. Johns chipped in 11 points.
Leading the Hillcats (7-13, 3-11) was Kliewer with 11 points. Jordan Lewis, who scored nine points, was tops with five boards.
The MSSU women are back at home against Northeastern State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
