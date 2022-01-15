From the opening tip, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was locked in.
The Lions jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first 47 seconds of the ballgame and cruised to an eventual 86-63 triumph over Emporia State in a MIAA showdown on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU picked up its third straight victory and improved to 10-5 overall on the season, including 7-3 in MIAA play.
“Our kids played well,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. “Defensively, they helped each other. It was a great team effort. Same thing offensively. We were sharing the basketball. 20 assists on 29 made field goals. That’s awesome. They are really starting to buy in and trust each other. It’s fun to see and fun to watch.”
Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Brooke Stauffer set the tone right away with 3-pointers apiece as the Lions were off to a 6-0 start against the Hornets. That momentum did not go away the rest of the game as MSSU built a 17-6 lead midway through the first period as Lacy Stokes hit a floating jump shot at the 4:06 mark.
The Lions led 24-11 at the end of the first period and elongated their advantage to 38-18 midway through the second quarter after Amaya Johns knocked down a pair of charities with 4:49 to play.
ESU cut the deficit to 40-25 with a triple from Fredricka Sheats with 2:50 to go, but MSSU responded with five unanswered tallies to take a 45-25 halftime lead.
The Hornets only got to within 15 points of the Lions once in the second half as MSSU pulled away for the victory. Madi Stokes knocked down a pair of free throw shots as the Lions surged to a 61-44 lead after the third quarter.
A driving layup from Lacy Stokes allowed MSSU to take a 73-51 lead with 5:20 remaining in the game. The Lions then followed with a 10-4 run over the next 2 1/2 minutes to take an 83-56, highlighted by a 3 from Cameron Call at the 2:55 mark.
MSSU was paced by the dynamic Stokes inside-out combination — no relation. Standing at just 5-foot-4 but filled with energy, point guard Lacy Stokes finished with a game-high 16 points along with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
“Lacy’s done an unbelievable job,” Ressel said. “ She does such a great job of taking care of the basketball and making good decisions. Doing what she’s done as a freshman, she just brings consistency every night. She is just going to continue to get better.”
Six-foot-three center Madi Stokes posted her third double-double of the winter campaign with 15 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.
“She’s just being active and our kids are doing a good job of finding her,” Ressel said. “She is doing a good job of going up and finishing, playing strong. She had a very nice game today.”
The Cassville product also swatted a game-high four shots to increase her career number to 106, which is three behind Caryn Schumaker (109) and 13 behind Zoe Campbell (119) for the all-time blocks record.
Purdy product Layne Skiles nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Amaya Johns also came within striking distance of a double-double, but had 11 points and nine boards.
Emporia State (9-7, 4-6 MIAA) was led by Sheats with 14 points. Tre’Zure Jobe added 11 points, while Victoria Price contributed 10.
MSSU is back in action next week with a pair of road contests at Fort Hays State and Nebraska Kearney — two of the best in the MIAA this season.
“If we want to earn a little more respect in our league and show we are a team that can compete for a conference title, that’s two games that you can show this team is for real,” Ressel said.
