The Missouri Southern women’s basketball program was ranked seventh in the initial release of the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region rankings that came out on Wednesday by the NCAA office.
The Lions are one of five MIAA teams listed among the top 10 teams in the region at this point of the season. The top eight teams from each region will advance to the NCAA D2 Tournament.
MSSU has not made a regional appearance since the 1995-96 season.
Currently, the Lions are on a 12-game winning streak, the longest in the region, with wins over three WBCA ranked teams during the streak. MSSU is currently tied for first place in the MIAA standings with No. 9 Fort Hays State.
Despite all the talk about being nationally ranked, Lions head coach Ronnie Ressel said he’s had no trouble keeping his players focused.
“I think their maturity level has really grown since the start of the year,” Ressel said. “They are very composed kids. They don’t get too excited, too down. I think that’s the big thing is we stay even-keel. We get excited when we need to. Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence.
“They expect to win ball games. I think that’s huge whereas a year ago we were hoping to win ball games. This year, we are expecting to win ball games. That is a different mindset and it’s a positive mindset with our kids right now.”
This year’s D2 women’s basketball championship will be back to a normal field of 64 teams made up of eight eight-team regionals. The top seed in each region will have the opportunity to host the first three rounds of the tournament (March 11-14) before the eight regional champions meet up in Birmingham, Ala. for the Elite Eight (March 21-25).
In the Central Region, the conference champions from the MIAA, Northern Sun and Great American Conference receive an automatic bid with the rest of the field filled with the top five remaining teams at-large.
Final selections for the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships will be announced on March 6 at 9 p.m. CT on NCAA.com.
Fresh off an 80-65 victory over rival Pittsburg State at home, the Lions match up with the Gorillas once again at 1:30 pm. Saturday on the road at John Lance Arena.
“We have to be ready to play,” Ressel said. “(Pitt) will be at home. They are going to shoot the ball extremely well at home, which they always have. They are going to have a big crowd. I guarantee all their athletes, if they can be there, they will be there and be loud like ours was. But our kids have to stay focused on the defensive end and continue to guard like we have been. Offensively, we have to continue to make shots like we did (Wednesday) night.”
True freshman Lacy Stokes has a chance to make more history for MSSU on Saturday. The Mount Vernon product, who sits second on the freshmen single-season scoring list, needs just 19 points to shatter the record.
It’s currently held by Patti Killian with 453 points set in 1977-78.
Stokes enters Saturday with 434 points.
MSSU men
The Lions follow the women’s game at approximately 3:30 p.m against PSU.
In the matchup at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center earlier this week, the Gorillas went on a huge run and led 48-35 at the break en route to a 95-82 triumph over MSSU.
PSU hiked its record to 7-18 and 6-13 in the MIAA, marking its first win at Joplin since the 2011 campaign.
The Lions slipped to 13-11 overall and 10-8 in the league. MSSU remains sixth in the MIAA and looks for its first victory at John Lance Arena since a 79-72 win over the Gorillas on Jan. 25, 2020.
