The triumph was as fashionable and convincing as coach Ronnie Ressel’s wardrobe choice.
Decked out in a Christmas styled jacket on the bench, Ressel's Missouri Southern Lions scored the most points in a game since the 2017 season as the Lions dominated Lincoln 103-58 to wrap a bow on 2021 Saturday afternoon inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
It was a holly jolly victory for MSSU that elevated its record to 7-3 and 4-1 in MIAA play heading into Christmas break.
“We want to spread the holiday cheer,” Ressel said. “We had the girls over a week ago Sunday, and I’ve actually got pants that go with this. We had that on. Coach (Bryant) Porter had his jacket on and we had the ugly sweater contest with the girls. We were talking at the house and the girls were like, ‘Why don’t you wear that for the game next Saturday?’ That was the gist of it. We ended up deciding to wear the jackets and Coach (Kelby) Fritz wore a sweater. We had fun with it. It was good.”
And the tone was immediately set upon the opening tip.
The Lions were off and running with a 17-4 start on the strength of six points apiece from Brooke Stauffer and Amaya Johns. MSSU capped the first quarter on a 15-9 run to take a commanding 32-13 advantage.
The second quarter saw much of the same dominance. MSSU began the frame on an 11-1 run that was punctuated by a layup from Johns to grab a 43-15 advantage with 6:09 to play in the first half.
Lincoln followed with a 10-5 run over the next five minutes to cut the score to 48-25, but Kaitlin Hunnicutt connected from deep to give the Lions a 51-25 cushion at the break.
Fifty-one points marked the most in a half for MSSU since scoring 57 in the second half during a 96-85 win over Rogers State on Dec. 5, 2020.
“It was a big emphasis to get off to a fast start,” Johns said. “Coach told us to come out hot right away. We can’t underestimate Lincoln, but we can play with a lot of energy and we can’t let our shots discourage us from getting going.”
The rout was on in the second half as Layne Skiles capped a 15-5 burst with a triple to give the Lions a 66-30 lead with 5:26 to play in the third quarter. That run was bookended by a 16-11 run from MSSU as Mia Topping hit a jumper with one second to play in the frame to increase the lead to 82-41.
The fourth quarter saw Madi Stokes and Hailey Grant combine for 17 of the 21 points to stretch the Lion lead out to 45 before the end of regulation. With two minutes to go, Grant hit a freebie to get MSSU over the century-mark in scoring for the first time since a 100-44 win over Graceland on Dec. 30, 2017.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Ressel said. “I thought our defense was really good, which created a lot of offense for us in transition. Our kids did a great job of running the floor and advancing the basketball, getting to the basket when we had some open looks. They did a great job the whole 40 minutes of sharing the basketball and making the right decisions. I was just pleased with our effort on both ends of the floor.”
The Lions had 10 players score in the game and six different individuals logged over 10 or more points. Johns finished with a game-high 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the floor and 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Stokes, a 6-foot-3 inside presence, registered her first double-double of the season. She scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Grant finished with 14 points, while Brooke Stauffer tallied 13 points.
Cameron Call amassed 12 points and Hunnicutt rounded out the team in double figures with 10.
MSSU dominated the glass by out-rebounding the Blue Tigers 59-32. The Lions also outscored Lincoln’s bench 50-24.
“It’s always fun, especially with Maleigha (Landers) and Brittney (Flexer) being out there,” Ressel said. “I wish Brittney would have scored today, but those two kids work their tails off like the rest of them. They get on the scout team and emulate our opponents. They do a great job of battling everyday. They are a big reason why we are 7-3 as anybody else is.”
Some may call Saturday’s win a byproduct of Ressel’s Christmas jacket. MSSU hopes that fortune rubs off heading into the New Year when it plays Northwest Missouri at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 1.
“I like Coach Ressel’s sweater, honestly,” Johns said. “It got us the win. It's a lucky sweater. Hopefully, he’ll wear it again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.