Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball season truly came full circle.
Last November in the season opener, the Lions didn’t make the plays down the stretch and lost 75-74 at Central Oklahoma.
Fast forward to Saturday afternoon, and this time the Lions made the plays and celebrated Senior Day with a 67-57 victory over the Bronchos on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (9-13) scissored a 10-game losing streak against UCO and secured the No. 8 seed in the MIAA Postseason Tournament. They travel to play regular-season champion Fort Hays State (19-2) in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
“We got them back,” junior forward Layne Skiles said. “Every team is a different team at the end of the season than they were at the beginning. We were prepared for them today, and we’ve gotten better since the last time we played them.”
The Lions led 33-29 at halftime and 47-43 after three quarters. The Bronchos (14-8) took their only lead on Kelsey Johnson’s three-point play to make it 52-51 with 5:30 remaining.
But 22 seconds later, Skiles nailed a 3 from her patented spot on the right wing to put the Lions ahead to stay.
The Lions secured the victory in the last 2 1/2 minutes when Carley Turnbull made a trey from the top of the circle and Brooke Stauffer hit a shot from the right baseline just before the shot clock expired for a 63-56 lead with 1:05 left.
“I was aware of the shot clock,” Stauffer said. “I didn’t feel like I could get the 3 off, so I just went with my gut, did a little shot fake and put it up there.”
Skiles then made a steal in front of the UCO bench, and that led to a Megan Jackson free throw and an eight points lead with 33 seconds to play.
“They just wanted me to stay up tight on (Jaci Littell) because she’s a good shooter,” Skiles said. “They wanted me to stay on her and not let her get any shots off.”
“It’s a different mindset with our kids,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “They continue to grow. They second half we did a much better job against their press. We only had three turnovers in the second half (after making 12 in the first half).”
It was a true team effort by the Lions as all 11 players who saw action scored, and all but point guards Jackson and Biance Stocks had a rebound.
“That was a lot of fun,” Ressel said. “All of our kids who stepped on the floor did a good job. It was a great team effort, especially on the defensive end (holding UCO to 31% shooting). Our defense the last two games has been phenomenal.”
Skiles led the way with 15 points, hitting 5 of 8 shots, including 3 of 5 from distance, and both free throws.
Madi Stokes had another double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Turnbull and Amaya Johns had nine and eight points, respectively.
The Lions’ bench was a big factor, especially in the first half when the reserves scored 18 of the last 22 points.
“Amaya Johns, ... Kaitlin (Hunnicutt) made a big shot, all of them did a good job,” Ressel said. “Zoe only played five minutes, but I thought they were a big five minutes, both offensively and defensively.”
Jaci Littell scored 12 points to lead the Bronchos, who are the fifth seed and play Wednesday night at Emporia State.
