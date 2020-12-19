MSSU women dominate second half, win fourth straight

Missouri Southern's defense and attacking offense turned the game around in the second half, and the Lions rallied to beat Missouri Western 67-56 on Saturday afternoon in MIAA women's basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Carley Turnbull and Layne Skiles combined for 29 points, and the Lions (4-3) overcame a 37-30 halftime deficit to post their fourth consecutive victory. It's the first time the Lions have won four straight MIAA games since December 2017-January 2018, when they won six consecutive league games during an eight-game winning streak overall.
The Lions limited the Griffons (2-5) to 19 points in the second half, including a six-minute scoreless span in the third quarter when Missouri Southern turned a 42-36 deficit into a 48-42 lead. The Griffons went 7 of 26 from the field in the second half after going 11 of 32 in the first two quarters. The Lions also outrebounded the Griffons 23-12 in the second half after the Griffons owned a 29-19 rebounding advantage at halftime.
"We did a much better job of keeping the ball in front of us," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Overall, all our kids sat down and guarded, and they didn't foul. We were fouling too much in the first half and put them on the free throw line a little bit, not a ton. I thought defensively we were really good, and we didn't give up too many second and third opportunities, which was huge as well. Our kids did a good job of going and getting offensive boards, getting tip outs. And then we chased. We got the majority of the 50-50 balls, getting on the floor and tying them up. Against teams like that and in games like this, you have to get the majority of the 50-50 balls."
At the other end of the floor, the Lions made it a priority to drive the ball toward the basket. They made 8 of 21 field goals in the second half, but they converted 19 of 24 free throws in the second half and 26 of 32 for the game. The Griffons were 10 of 12 at the line, 3 of 4 in the second half.
Brooke Stauffer's 3-pointer from the right corner and Madi Stokes' bucket at the low block pulled the Lions within 42-41 midway through the third quarter. The Lions' next 13 points came on free throws during a six-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters for a 54-47 lead with 7:57 to play.
"We needed to look to drive it to the rim because our shots weren't falling the first half," Skiles said. "We still believed we could knock down shots, but we had to build our confidence back up. And we knew we had to stay in front of them on defense, not let them drive and we'd be fine. ... We emphasize defense a lot. We knew if we could keep them off the boards and keep them from going to the rim, we'd be fine."
"We wanted to make sure we were getting downhill and getting to the free throw line because they have a tendency to foul," Ressel said. "And we were taking it strong. I thought Anna Hall came in and gave us a big spark of chasing down some loose balls and getting to the free throw line a couple of times. Layne and Carley gave us some scoring, Brooke got a couple of offensive rebounds ... everybody who stepped in contributed in some way."
Turnbull led the Lions with 16 points. She scored eight in each half and made 5 of 10 field goals and 6 of 6 free throws.
"It's just taking what they give you and not fighting pressure with pressure," Turnbull said. "If they are overplaying, go back door. If they are taking away your right, go to your left. Just little things like that, letting the game come to us. I think we did really good with that."
Skiles nailed 3 of 4 shots from the 3-point arc while scoring 13 points. Stauffer collected seven points and nine rebounds, and Stokes, Megan Jackson and Biance Stocks all scored six as all 10 Lions contributed to the scoring. Stokes also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots.
"This year, we've found ways to win and found ways to get buckets," Skiles said. "We've struggled with that in the past, but this year we've definitely found ways to get out of our slumps."
Brionna Budgetts led Missouri Western with 13 points — 10 in the first half — and Jordan Cunningham added 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.