Five time’s the charm.
With an 84-65 triumph over Rogers State on Saturday afternoon, the Missouri Southern women's basketball team won its fifth game in a row in an MIAA clash inside Claremore Expo Center in Oklahoma.
“We did a nice job for the majority of the game both offensively and defensively,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. “We shot the ball well. We made some big shots. Defensively, we forced them to some tough shots. Give them some credit because they made some tough shots. I thought our defense at times was really good. Our hands were up and contesting shots, but they still found a way to make shots. I was pleased with our effort on both ends of the floor.
“I was a little frustrated early with our turnovers. In the second half, we did a much better job and we got things done to get a road win, which road wins in this league are hard to come by.”
And the Lions (5-2, 3-0 MIAA) controlled the momentum of the game for the majority of the contest.
The Hillcats scored the first four points of the ballgame, but MSSU answered back with 10 unanswered points capped by a pair of free throws from Layne Skiles with 4:30 left in the first to lead 10-4.
A three-point play from Hailey Grant with 1:55 left in the quarter put the Lions up 15-7 and a layup from Stokes with 1:40 left made the score 17-7 to account for the final scoring margin of the quarter.
MSSU led 20-13 after a three from Brooke Stauffer with 7:48 to go in the second quarter, and a three from Skiles with 7:07 on the clock put the Lions up 23-13.
The Hillcats put together a 12-1 run to lead 25-24 after a three from Christian with 3:49 left and led again 27-26 before a driving layup from Stokes with 2:59 left gave the Lions back the lead at 28-27.
MSSU did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
A pair of free throws from Grant with 1:23 left put the Lions up 33-27, while three free throws from Skiles with 16 seconds left and a triple from Skiles as time expired made the Lions’ lead 41-29 at the break.
MSSU kept its foot on the gas in the second half. The Lions led 52-32 after a layup from Stokes, and a three from Cameron Call put the lead at 57-32. A jumper from Grant made the lead 61-36 with 1:14 left and a step back jumper from Johns with 28 ticks left pushed the score to 63-37.
MSSU shot 52% from the field and 58% from long-range, while making 76% of its free throws. The Lions scored 22 points off 19 Hillcats' turnovers and had a 15-3 advantage on fast-break points.
MSSU was led by true freshman Lacy Stokes. The Mount Vernon product finished with 18 points, eight assists and a steal while going 10 of 14 from the free throw line.
“She did a nice job, especially in that third quarter,” Ressel said. “She got us really going and gave us some breathing room. We were up 12 at halftime, but she came out and had four of those eight assists in that four to five minute span of the third quarter. We did a great job of sharing the basketball and making some easy layups. A lot of that is a credit to our defense. They got stops and we pushed it in transition, and got some really good looks.”
In 32 minutes of action, Skiles scored a season-high 16 points, going 4 of 5 from the field, 3 of 3 from three-point line and 5 of 6 from the foul line. Grant scored a career-high 11 points, while Kaitlin Hunnicutt added nine points and career-highs in steals (5) and rebounds (6).
Madi Stokes finished with eight points on 4 of 7 from the field.
The MSSU women step out of MIAA play when it plays host to McKendree at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“They are doing a good job,” Ressel said. “It’s a credit to our kids. They are buying into what we are trying to do and it’s been a strong start so far.”
