Missouri Southern’s rough start to the new year continued on Saturday.
The Lions found themselves in a 15-point deficit at halftime and their second-half comeback ran out of steam in a 54-51 loss at Nebraska-Kearney in women’s basketball action.
The loss, Southern’s third straight and fourth in five games, dropped the Lions to 12-4 overall and 4-4 in MIAA play.
Southern struggled to shoot the ball and never made more than five field goals in a quarter. The Lions made 9 of 29 attempts (31%) in the first half and 10 of 31 (32%) in the second. They made just 6 of 27 from three-point range, good for 22%.
Southern trailed 22-14 after a quarter and 37-25 at halftime. The Lions cut the deficit to eight by the end of the third quarter and made things really interesting in the fourth as the Lopers went cold from the floor, making 2 of 12 field goals in the final period.
Two baskets by Kryslyn Jones and a free throw by Hailey Grant made it 46-43 with 6:30 remaining and a 3-pointer by Lacy Stokes later made it 49-46.
Stokes added another three with 2:37 left to make it 53-51, but Southern missed its final four shots of the game and only attempted two free throws in the fourth.
Stokes paced the Lions with 16 points, four assists and three steals. Jones added nine points and Madi Stokes added eight points and eight rebounds.
Kearney improved to 15-3 and 8-2 with the win.
The Lions entertain Washburn (7-6, 3-4) on Thursday and Emporia State (9-6, 4-5) on Saturday.
