The Missouri Southern women's basketball team is going dancing.
For the first time since the 1995-96 campaign, the Lions are headed to an NCAA Division II regional tournament.
Coming off a runner-up finish in the MIAA tournament on Sunday, MSSU (24-6) earned the No. 4 seed in the Central Region and will face fifth-seeded and No. 11-ranked St. Cloud State in the first round on Friday.
The start time is to be announced. All games will be hosted by top-seeded Fort Hays State at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.
St. Cloud State, based in Minnesota, finished as the the runner-up from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Huskies (23-4) last played on March 1 and fell to No. 23 Minnesota Duluth 62-39 in the NSIC championship game.
The Lions saw their program-best 17-game win streak end in a 48-42 setback to No. 5 FHSU in the MIAA tournament championship game on Sunday. But before that game, MSSU's resume already spoke for itself with impressive road wins over nationally-ranked FHSU and Nebraska-Kearney during the regular season.
Ronnie Ressel's Lions also topped Missouri Western twice — once during the regular season and in the MIAA semifinals on Saturday.
“The kids are hurt right now because we wanted to win this championship,” Ressel said after the game on Sunday. “But the kids have to be proud. We’ve had a great season so far. I believe we will have the opportunity to play again in the regional tournaments. We just have to keep our heads up and be proud of what we have accomplished so far this year. It’s just a tribute to the hard work they’ve put in this year."
In total, the MIAA will have four teams playing in the regional tournament.
Fort Hays plays eighth-seeded Minnesota State Mankato, while seventh-seeded Missouri Western takes on second-seeded Southwestern Oklahoma and sixth-seeded Nebraska-Kearney meets third-seeded Minnesota Duluth.
"I think it's going to be exciting," Ressel said. "One thing about Fort Hays, it's going to be a great atmosphere because of their fanbase. It will be a lot of fun. Our kids will be excited about because they love playing in front of big crowds and against great competition. We are looking forward to it. It will be a lot of fun. I know the MIAA will probably be well-represented in the region tournament."
