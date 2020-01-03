After extended holiday layoffs, Missouri Southern and Fort Hays State begin the two-month grind known as MIAA women's basketball this afternoon.
Tipoff is at 2 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.
The Lions (3-7, 0-2 MIAA) haven't played since their 86-62 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Dec. 17.
For the No. 16 Tigers (9-2, 0-2), the layoff is two days shorter since perhaps their most impressive victory of the season — 70-63 in Florida against No. 6 Saint Anselm.
"The layoff is a concern, no doubt about that," Missouri Southern coach Ronnie Ressel said. "It's one of those that everybody is in the same boat right now. A couple teams have played a game ... practiced one day and played a game. I don't know if that's an advantage or disadvantage.
"The tough thing for us is we go on the road. It's never easy in this league to go on the road when you first get back, but you have to play the game."
Starting today, the Lions have four league games in the next eight days, including their longest trips to Hays and Nebraska-Kearney.
"You can look at it one of two ways," Ressel said. "The Great American Conference and Great Lakes Valley Conference played conference games Thursday night ... practice three days and play a conference game. At least we were able to get in five practices before our first conference game. The bad thing is four games in eight days, so it's kind of which way do you want to go."
Both teams are seeking their first league victory. The Lions are 0-2 for the first time since the 2017-18 season and the third time in the past 11 seasons. The Tigers' losses at Nebraska-Kearney 73-65 and Emporia State 73-69 make them 0-2 for the first time since 2016-17, when they began with road losses to the Lions and Pittsburg State.
"It's the same old Hays, four kids in double figures and two really close to double figures," Ressel said. "They are shooting the ball well from the perimeter and turning people over like they always have and taking care of the basketball (averaging 9.6 turnovers to lead NCAA Division II). They will guard you, get after you and push the ball in transition. They have good size and a variety of people who can go inside and post up."
The Lions have three starters in double figures with forward Chasidee Owens (15.6), guard Destiny Cozart (15.4) and center Zoe Campbell (13.2).
Backup center Madi Stokes, redshirt freshman who prepped at Cassville, had her coming-out party in the last game by establishing career bests with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Owens and Brooke Stauffer added 12 points apiece.
The Lions returned to the practice floor on Dec. 30.
"Practices have been good, and they came back in decent shape, which I'm pleased about," Ressel said. "We want to continue with what we've been doing. We got better as the semester went. The only bad game was against Pittsburg State. Other than that, the kids who have been playing did a good job. We want to go the same way we've been going."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (3-7, 0-2 MIAA)
Pts.
F Chasidee Owens, 5-10 sr. 15.6
C Zoe Campbell, 6-3 jr. 13.2
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 15.4
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 6.5
G Amber Buch, 5-7 so. 6.5
Fort Hays St. (9-2, 0-2 MIAA)
F Belle Barbieri 6-0 sr. 10.3
F Whitney Randall, 5-10 jr. 6.9
G Taylor Rolfs, 5-11 sr. 10.2
G Jaden Hobbs, 5-8 jr. 10.8
G Kacey Kennett, 6-0 sr. 11.8
Game notes
Tipoff: 2 p.m.
Site: Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays, Kan.
Last game: MSSU 86, Oklahoma Wesleyan 62; FHSU 70, Saint Anselm 63.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, fourth year at MSSU (40-57). Tony Hobson, 12th year at FHSU (246-97), 28-year career (659-202).
Series: FHSU leads 33-18 and has won the past four meetings.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:40 p.m.
