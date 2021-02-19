It's pretty simple for Missouri Southern's women's basketball team.
If the Lions want to make next month's MIAA Postseason Tournament, they need to win some games during the final eight days of the season.
The Lions' last three games are all at home, starting this afternoon against Pittsburg State.
Missouri Southern (7-12) is ninth in the conference standings — the top eight advance to the tournament. They are one-half game behind Northwest Missouri and 1 1/2 games behind Washburn, but both the Bearcats and Ichabods hold the tiebreaker.
Next week the Lions entertain Washburn on Thursday night and Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
"We have to find a way to win some ball games out of these last three," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "None of them are easy. All three teams are really good and are above of us in the standings, but we played all three of them very close (losing by a combined 11 points). We have to come out with our best ball games."
Pittsburg State (12-7) is sixth in the league, percentage points behind Central Oklahoma (11-6). Next week the Gorillas have home games against Emporia State and Newman, and the Bronchos play five games — four on the road — in the next eight days, starting with home-and-home contests today and Sunday against Northeastern State.
The Lions are led by senior guard Carley Turnbull (13.8 points per game) and sophomore center Madi Stokes (10.5 points and 10.7 rebounds).
Turnbull, back after missing one game while attending her brother's wedding, is eighth in the MIAA for free throws shot (80), 10th in free throws made (62) and 11th in free throw percentage (77.5%).
Stokes, a Cassville High School graduate, leads the league in blocked shots (42), total rebounds (204), rebound average and is fourth with six double-doubles.
The Gorillas, who lost 68-64 one week ago at Missouri Western when the Griffons scored the final 13 points, feature two of the MIAA's top scorers in junior guards Tristan Gegg and Kaylee DaMitz.
Gregg, a Labette County High School product, is third in the league scoring race (16.8 points), second in free-throw shooting (88.9%) and sixth in 3-point goals (2.1 per game). She became the 23rd player in school history to reach 1,000 points on Feb. 6 and currently has 1,026 points.
DaMitz, who prepped at Skyline, contributes 16.3 points (fifth in MIAA), 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists (second) and 1.9 steals. She's fifth in free-throw accuracy at 84.4% and is 52 points shy of 1,000.
Senior forward Maya Williams, from Carthage, and junior forward Julia Johnson add 9.5 and 8.3 points, respectively.
"Pitt is shooting the ball extremely well right now," Ressel said. "Their big two with Gegg and DaMitz have played well. They've been consistent all year long, and Maya the same. They are also getting production from some other kids at timely times. They know how to score the basketball, and their defense continues to get better. It's going to be a challenge, but we have to make sure we're ready to go."
Last month the Gorillas edged the Lions 70-67 behind 25 points and six assists from DaMitz and 15 points from Gegg.
Turnbull topped the Lions with 18 points and Kaitlin Hunnicutt had 15. MSSU led 38-28 at halftime and 40-28 early in the third quarter before the Gorillas pared the deficit to 52-50 after three quarters.
MSSU freshman guard Biance Stocks will miss her second straight game while undergoing concussion protocol.
MSSU vs. PSU
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (7-12)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 13.8
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 6.4
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 10.5
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 4.4
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 3.3
PITTSBURG STATE (12-7)
Pts.
F Maya Williams, 5-10 sr. 9.5
F Julia Johnson, 6-1 jr. 8.3
G Kaylee DaMitz, 5-5 jr. 16.3
G Tristan Gegg, 5-7 jr. 16.8
G Sydnee Crain, 5-6 jr. 5.9
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (54-80). Amanda Davied, 3rd year at PSU (50-27).
Series: PSU leads 54-42 after a 70-67 home victory on Jan. 9. The Lions are 24-22 at home against the Gorillas.
MSSU Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
PSU Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), 1:05 p.m.
