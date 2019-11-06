MSSU women expect balanced scoring

Look for more balanced scoring from the Missouri Southern women's basketball team this season.
Chelsey Henry, the Neosho product who ranked among the conference scoring leaders at 15.8 points per game and was a 1,000-point career scorer, has graduated.
"Losing Chelsey is a big loss, no doubt about it, 16 points a game, 1,000-point scorer," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "She's a kid who at any time could go get you a basket.
"This year we will have more balanced scoring. I think Chas (Chasidee Owens, senior forward) will be one of our leaders as far as scoring because of her consistency and experience. From there, most of the other kids on the perimeter, it's a matter of who's going to be making shots. Destiny (Cozart) is liable to make three or four 3s in a game and give us double figures, or Layne (Skiles). We have kids who I think have potential to score, but Chas probably will lead us the most.
"The big kids inside with Madi (Stokes), Jo (Jordan Schoenberger) and Zoe (Campbell) ... it will depend on the matchups. Madi and Jo will be at the 5; they will never play together. Whereas Zoe, she has some versatility and can play out on the floor a little bit. There will be some times when she plays the 4 when Chas needs a break or we're playing against a bigger lineup."
More veterans returning are juniors Morgan Brightwell and Brooke Stauffer and sophomore Amber Buch. Junior guard-forward Krista Clark continues to rehab from a knee injury she suffered in the MIAA Tournament loss to Central Oklahoma in March. It will be at least another week before she could participate in contact work in practice.
"We have eight kids who are returning who averaged over 13 or 14 minutes a game last year," Ressel said. "The majority of those who are returning were new a year ago who didn't quite understand how hard they have to compete at this level. With Layne, Amber, Destiny, Chas, Jo, they are beginning their second year of play. Madi is playing her first year after redshirting last year, and Brooke has been with us three years overall, two years playing.
"I think that's beneficial. We still have a little bit of a learning curve, but the knowledge base is there as far as what they have to do."
Owens averaged 11.5 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds last season while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Cozart added 9.1 points (and a team-high 47 treys), Clark 7.3 and Skiles 5.2
Megan Jackson, 5-foot-6 guard and a transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, looks to make a quick impact.
"She's such a good defender," Ressel said. "She'll make an impact on the defensive end. She's a kid who can get to the basket. We're looking for her to be able to drive and finish at the rim. Being a vocal leader out on the floor, the energy and effort she plays with every day has been a big thing."
Freshman guard Emily Kuntze, who averaged in double figures at Oakville High School in St. Louis, could soon start practicing after being sidelined by an ankle injury, Ressel said.
The Lions look to improve on last year's 40 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent from the 3-point arc.
"Against Wichita State, which was longer and more athletic than we were, we shot it horrible from the 3-point line, but it wasn't because we were taking bad shots," Ressel said. "We have to get some kids with some confidence, and I'm confident that kids like Destiny and Layne will be able to make shots from the perimeter on a little more consistent basis. That will be a big key for us."
If the offense struggles, that puts more pressure on the defensive end.
"At times against Wichita State, our halfcourt defense was really good," Ressel said. "But with long rebounds — and we had a bunch of turnovers as well — that led to transition layups for them. I like our effort that we put out. We fly around; we're aggressive. We'll have to focus on the defensive side of the ball."
Ressel, starting his fourth year as the Lions' coach, has been pleased with the effort during preseason workouts.
"I like the aspect that every day we come to practice, our effort and energy has been really good," Ressel said. "In years past that's been maybe up and down a little bit, but this year there have been very few days that we didn't give effort.
"Our team chemistry, I think our kids enjoy being around each other as a whole. They are a good group to be around. There is an aspect of it that makes my job much easier with everything else that we do."
The Lions are in Searcy, Arkansas, this weekend for the MIAA/Great American Conference Challenge. The Lions tip off their season at noon Friday against Henderson State and then play host Harding, the GAC preseason favorite, at 4:45 on Saturday.
MSSU women's roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown
1 Destiny Cozart G 5-8 Sr. Lexington, Ky.
2 Chasidee Owens G/F 5-10 Sr. Springdale, Ark.
3 Kaiulani Jones G 5-5 So. Pickerington, Ohio
4 Marlee Lett G 5-9 So. Joplin
5 Layne Skiles G/F 5-10 So. Purdy, Mo.
10 Zoe Campbell C 6-3 Jr. Australia
11 Amber Buch G 5-7 So. Fairfield, Iowa
13 Brooke Stauffer G 5-9 Jr. Neosho, Mo.
20 Megan Jackson G 5-6 Jr. Tulsa
21 Emily Kuntze G 5-9 Fr. St. Louis
23 Shaniah Bishop G 5-6 Jr. Chicago
24 Morgan Brightwell G/F 5-11 Jr. Tulsa
31 Madi Stokes C 6-3 Fr. Cassville, Mo.
34 Krista Clark G/F 5-10 Jr. Bentonville, Ark.
42 Jordan Schoenberger C 6-2 Sr. Chanute, Kan.
Coach: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year, 37-50
Assistants: Kelby Fritz, Chamissa Anderson
