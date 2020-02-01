Missouri Southern women’s basketball coach Ronnie Ressel doesn’t put any stock in the Lions’ 75-56 victory at Rogers State last Nov. 23.
“The kids understand that Rogers State is playing better,” he said. “They are shooting the ball much better than earlier in the year. Their young kids are playing with more confidence.
“We have to come ready to play. It doesn’t matter who you play in the MIAA. If you’re not ready to play, you’ll get beat.”
The Lions and Hillcats have their rematch at 1:30 p.m. today at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, and this time it counts in the conference standings.
Wednesday night’s 59-50 victory over Northeastern State ended a two-game skid and left the Lions 6-12 overall and 3-7 in league play, good for 11th in the standings and one victory behind Northwest Missouri and Newman. The Hillcats (3-18, 1-11) are coming off a 91-73 loss Wednesday night at Pittsburg State.
Rogers State’s victory was 99-75 over Lincoln one week ago.
“They beat Lincoln and scored a ton of points as well,” Ressel said. “One thing that scares you is how well they score in transition. They push it, look to attack and kick out for the 3. They have three kids shooting over 35 percent from the 3-point line. We have to do a good job of running them off the 3-point line and keeping them in front. Their kids also can get downhill and score the basketball.”
In the earlier meeting, the Lions led 34-23 at halftime and outscored Rogers State 29-7 in he third quarter. Both teams had 21 field goals and seven 3-pointers, but the Lions converted 26-of-35 free throws to the Hillcats’ 7-of-11.
Destiny Cozart led the Lions with 18 points, followed by Chasidee Owens with 16, Zoe Campbell with 11 and Layne Skiles with 10. Samariah Thompson scored 12 — five above her season average — to lead the Hillcats.
The Lions led Northeastern State 38-35 after three quarters on Wednesday night, and each time the RiverHawks threatened to cut the deficit, the Lions made the plays.
“All year long when people started coming back, we’d spiral,” Ressel said. “It was nice to see the kids respond and maintain composure, take care of the ball and get stops when needed.”
Changes in the official box score left the Lions with an even more-balanced scoring attack as Layne Skiles, Zoe Campbell, Amber Buch and Madi Stokes all scored eight points, Chasidee Owens and Destiny Cozart each had seven and Kai Jones added six.
It was the second time in the last three games the Lions did not have a double-figure scorer. The first was at Central Missouri two weeks ago.
By comparison, the Lions did not have a double-figure scorer in two games in the previous 20 seasons — 70-48 loss at Pittsburg State on Feb. 18, 2017, and 81-50 loss at Washburn on Feb. 1, 2007.
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (6-12, 3-7 MIAA)
Pts.
F Chasidee Owens, 5-10 sr.15.8
C Zoe Campbell, 6-3 jr.10.8
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr.14.4
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so.6.1
G Amber Buch, 5-7 so.5.9
Rogers State (3-18, 1-11 MIAA)
F Darian Jackson, 5-9 sr.7.9
F Bailey Kliewer, 5-10 fr.7.5
G Samariah Thompson, 5-7 so.7.5
G Katrina Christian, 5-7 jr. 6.3
G Vanessa Gajdosova, 5-8 so.9.2
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (43-62). Kyle Bent, 2nd year at RSU (17-32).
Series: MSSU leads 2-0 after a 75-56 road decision last Nov. 23. The Lions won at home 70-51 on Dec. 1, 2018.
Honors: The 1981-82 women’s team will be honored at halftime of the men’s game. It went 23-12 and finished second in the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
