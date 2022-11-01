Fresh off one of its most successful seasons in program history, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team nearly knocked off Division I Wichita State in its unofficial season opener.
The Shockers got a last-second score to force overtime and held on to defeat the Lions 72-70 in an exhibition contest on Tuesday night inside Charles Koch Arena.
“It was a great time,” MSSU coach Ronnie Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. “I want to thank coach Keitha (Adams) for letting us come over to play them. It’s a great experience for our kids. This is a game that will prepare us for our next game, which is on Saturday. Wichita State is extremely athletic. But I loved how our kids fought and competed. We were just one-second away from finding a way to win.”
MSSU rallied from a 30-20 halftime deficit. Back-to-back triples from Kryslyn Jones and Layne Skiles trimmed the Lions’ deficit to 32-28 with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
WSU responded with a quick 6-0 burst as a second-chance layup from Trajata Colbert stretched the lead to eight with 6:56 to play. MSSU roared back thanks to an 11-3 run as a 3-pointer from Mira Khan tied the game at 39s two minutes later.
The Lions took a 48-47 lead into the fourth quarter as Lacy Stokes finished a driving layup with 37 ticks remaining in the third stanza.
It was a defensive battle in the fourth quarter until the Shockers broke the 52-all tie with a 5-0 run, highlighted by a 3 from DJ McCarty, to give the hosts a 57-52 advantage with 3:48 to play in the game.
But MSSU answered the bell down the stretch, going on an 8-0 run as a second-chance jumper from Kaitlin Hunnicutt gave the Lions a three-point lead with 1:05 left in regulation. WSU cut the score to 60-59 when Curtessia Dean hit a pull up jumper with 43 ticks on the clock.
MSSU milked the clock down to one second when Stokes was fouled. She buried one charity to swell the Lions’ lead to two, but a jumper from Colbert with time expired tied the ballgame and forced overtime.
The Shockers benefitted from back-to-back scores from Colbert and Jane Asinde to take a 69-65 lead with 56 seconds remaining in OT.
MSSU got as close as one twice as Hunnicutt connected from deep with 35 seconds to play and Jones hit a pair of freebies with six seconds to go. After McCarty missed the second of two free throws, the Lions had a game-winning three-point attempt, but Amaya Johns’ shot fell short as time expired.
“You definitely gotta give Missouri Southern a tip of the hat,” Adams said in her postgame radio interview. “They have a good team. Top-twenty in the country. They’ve got one of the top scorers in the country with their point guard. We knew we would have to earn it. Hey, it’s never over until it’s over. The ladies hung tough and we got it done in crunch time. You got your money’s worth. That was a fun game.”
Dean scored a game-high 24 points on 10 of 20 shooting to lead the Shockers. Asinde grabbed 17 rebounds and added 15 points, while Colbert chipped in 14 points with 11 boards and McCarty contributed eight points with five assists.
Hunnicutt shot 6 of 9 from the floor and hit 3 of 5 treys for 15 points. Lacy Stokes, who shot 6 of 17 from the field, had 13 points with eight rebounds and two assists.
Madi Stokes put together a big game for the Lions. She registered 16 rebounds (five offensive) and had eight points with four blocks.
Kham chipped in nine points for MSSU, while Jones and Skiles added eight points, respectively.
“We didn’t shoot the ball great, especially in that first half,” Ressel said. “But we made some shots in the second half and got back in it. We competed well for 45 minutes.”
RANKED NATIONALLY
MSSU received national love on Tuesday as it checked in at No. 19 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association preseason polls.
The Lions were last ranked at No. 22 in the WBCA poll on Dec. 16, 2014, after starting the year 8-1. This marks the first time MSSU has been in any preseason poll since the 1993-94 season, where it was ranked 20th by the NCAA Basketball Preview magazine.
WHAT’S NEXT
MSSU kicks off the regular season this weekend in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic against No. 23 Lubbock Christian on Saturday and Minnesota — Duluth on Sunday. Tip is slated for 3:30 p.m. for both games inside Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.
“It’s an honor to play in this thing,” Ressel said. “I’m excited for our kids. Municipal is a great place to play and is where our conference tournament is, so we get a couple more games in Municipal for our new kids, which will be nice. We get to face great competition. When you play teams like this, it only helps you down the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.