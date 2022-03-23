KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA announced its academic awards this week with the Missouri Southern women's basketball team featuring five on the academic honor roll and one being named a scholar-athlete.
To be honor roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution.
The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
To be recognized as a scholar-athlete an individual has to have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution.
They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms. The student-athlete must also earn All-MIAA honors for the current season.
This season the Lions had Anna Hall, Kaitlin Hunnicutt, Amaya Johns, Layne Skiles and Brooke Stauffer named onto the honor roll with Johns who was a third team All-MIAA selection this season being named a scholar-athlete.
For Hall, Hunnicutt and Johns this is their second time being distinguished on the honor roll, for Skiles this is her fourth time being distinguished on the honor roll and for Stauffer this is her fifth time being honored.
The academic awards for first-year and transfer student-athletes will be announced at a later date in the year.
