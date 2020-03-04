CABOT, Ark. — Missouri Southern opened its women's golf season on Monday with a second-place finish in the 14th annual Natural State Golf Classic at Cypress Creek Golf Club.
Tournament host Harding captured team honors with a 36-holf score of 629, followed by the Lions 640, Trevecca Nazarene 646 and Maryville University 669. The teams played all 36 holes on Monday because of a rainy forecast for Tuesday.
Maggie Moore led the Lions with a 158 to tie for fifth place, posting rounds of 83-75.
The Lions' Hannah Torres tied for seventh with 80-79—159, followed by Kenzie Kirkhart with 80-81—161 (12th), Kylie Carnes with 83-80—163 (tie 13th) and McKayla Hussey 92-80—172 (tie 19th).
Carmen Villaverde of Maryville captured medalist honors with a 7-over-par 151 with rounds of 73-78. Leah Rowe of Arkansas-Monticello, playing as an individual entry, and Lexie Shaw of Trevecca Nazarene tied for second with 152. Rowe carded 74-78 while Shaw shot a pair of 76s.
The Lions are back in action on March 16-17 at the Rogers State Invitational at Bailey's Ranch Golf Club in Owasso, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.