MSSU women have seven veterans, six newcomers

Due to COVID-19, it’s been a preseason unlike any other for college basketball teams.
“It’s not even comparable,” Missouri Southern women’s coach Ronnie Ressel said. “The first three weeks of school we couldn’t do anything. Midway through the fourth week we were allowed to get in the weight room and condition but we couldn’t go on the floor and get a ball out. A week and a half later we were finally able to get a ball out, so you’re talking the fifth week of school where normally the second week of school we get a ball and are working fundamentals. It was the fifth week when we started that.
“And, of course, kids if they test positive get quarantined. We’ve had that, and getting them back after protocol ... it’s by far the strangest and as coaches, it was frustrating. But at the same time, you understand and you have to be flexible. When kids get back, trying to get them back in shape and continuing to work on things and trying to remember who was out, who was in, who went through this offense and who went through the defense and try not to get mad at the kid who hasn’t been through it yet. It’s been a strange one for sure.”
The Lions are scheduled to tip off their season tonight at 5:30 at Central Oklahoma, and signs of the coronavirus will be on full display. There have been reports that UCO will have only seven players dressed.
The Lions’ 13-player roster consists of seven returning players and six newcomers.
Among the veterans, five started at some point during the season, led by center Zoe Campbell (8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game plus 62 blocked shots and guard/forward Layne Skiles (7.0 ppg), Center Madi Stokes and guard Kai Jones both averaged around six points, but Jones is out after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.
Guards Brooke Stauffer, Emily Kuntze and Megan Jackson complete the list of veterans. Guard Amber Buch, a point guard the last two years, transferred to another school to concentrate on nursing school.
“We have a lot of experience returning with all seven of them,” Ressel said.
The Lions graduated top scorers Destiny Cozart and Chasidee Owens, who combined for almost 30 points per game. But transfers Carley Turnbull (Monmouth College) and Amaya Johns (Frank Phillips College) are expected to pick up much of that slack.
“With the experience of playing college basketball, I look for those two to step in right away and produce,” Ressel said. “Both have the physicality. Both have the skill set in tht they can score at all three levels. They can shoot the 3, they can shoot the midrange jumper and they can go into the post and score around the basket. I think they are going to make an immediate impact for us.”
The Lions have also added freshmen Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Biance Stocks at guard, Hailey Grant at guard-forward and Anna Hall at forward. Grant will miss tonight’s game because of quarantine.
Without question, the Lions are anxious to play a game.
“We had a scrimmage scheduled last Saturday that we ended up having to cancel,” Ressel said. “I literally waited until after practice on Friday to tell them because I didn’t want to tell them before because they would be down and wouldn’t have a good practice. They were disappointed because they wanted to play somebody different.”
MSSU vs.Central Oklahoma
Probable lineups
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (0-0)
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr.
C Zoe Campbell, 6-3 sr.
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so.
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr.
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr.
CENTRAL OKLAHOMA (0-0)
F Kelsey Johnson, 6-3 sr.
F Kaci Richardson, 5-10 sr.
G Avery Allen, 5-8 fr.
G Jaci Littell, 5-10 so.
G Karly Wadsworth, 5-8 fr.
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Hamilton Fieldhouse, Edmond, Okla.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (47-68). Guy Hardaker, 15th year at UCO (267-149).
Series: UCO leads 15-14 afer last year’s 66-51 road victory, the Bronchos’ ninth straight win in the series. The Lions are 5-4 on the road against the Bronchos.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
