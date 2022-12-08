The No. 4 Missouri Southern State University women's basketball team led 16-0 at one point inside Hamilton Field House in Edmond, Oklahoma, on the campus of Central Oklahoma Thursday evening. Then it was 21-2. That hot start would end up being enough for the Lions to go on to win 72-61.
MSSU (10-0, 3-0 MIAA) surrendered the final six points of the first period to UCO (4-3, 1-2) and held a 21-8 lead after one. The Bronchos stuck around and won both the second and third quarters to only trail 54-49.
Central Oklahoma got within two points of Southern during that last period. Lexi Foreman lined up and buried a 3-pointer to make it 59-57. The Lions slammed the door after that by outscoring the Bronchos 13-4 the rest of the way.
Lacy Stokes led four Lions in double figures with 27 points. Stokes got it done from all areas of the floor in this one. The sophomore tallied nine points at the free throw line, six from beyond the arc with two triples, and then twelve more on two-point baskets.
She was 8 for 16 overall, 2 for 5 from deep, and 9 for 13 at the charity stripe. She filled the stat sheet as well with eight rebounds and six assists.
Kaitlin Hunnicut was efficient shooting the ball also with 13 points, 5 of10 shooting and 3 for 4 from three-point range. Kryslyn Jones added 12 points and Madi Stokes chipped in 11 more.
The only UCO player in double figures was Alayzha Knapp with 13. Ginger Reece scored nine points while pulling down eight rebounds.
MSSU plays at Newman University (4-4, 1-2) on Saturday at 1:30 pm.
