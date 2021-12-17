The Missouri Southern women's basketball team will put a wrap on the 2021 calendar year.
Coming off a tough setback to Central Missouri, the Lions look to bounce back against Lincoln at 1:30 p.m. Saturday inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The MSSU women dropped to 6-3 and 3-1 in MIAA conference play after suffering a 68-64 loss to UCM on Thursday. The Jennies, who reached the Final Four a year ago, overcame a seven-point deficit in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter and snapped the Lions’ six-game winning streak.
MSSU appeared to have all the momentum in its corner with 4:30 to play in the game after Layne Skiles hit a corner trey to give the Lions a 58-51 lead — the largest lead of the night for the home team.
However, the Jennies surged in front behind a 12-2 burst to take a 63-60 lead with 1:13 to go in the ballgame. MSSU cut the score down to two late, but a desperation layup from Lacy Stokes was off the mark as UCM’s Nija Collier secured the basketball and drew the foul.
Collier, who entered the game averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds per game, iced it with two freebies to secure the victory for the Jennies. The 6-foot-0 redshirt junior fired in a game-high 27 points and dominated the glass with 12 rebounds.
In total, UCM out-rebounded the Lions 49-36.
“It’s going to be a tough one when we think about the end of the year, but it’s if, ands or buts now,” MSSU head women’s coach Ronnie Ressel said after the game. “We can’t do anything about it. It’s a loss against a very good team. I’ll look at the film tonight. We have got to bounce back tomorrow and be ready to practice.”
Lincoln enters Saturday’s action with a 4-6 record and sit 0-4 in the league thus far. The Blue Tigers, picked to finish last in the MIAA, are led by Le'Yanna McGinnis in both scoring (11.8 ppg.) and rebounding (5.0 rpg.), and Niyah Jackson is averaging 7.0 points and a team-high 2.4 assists.
Kelsey Mitchell is next on the scoring list with eight points per game, followed by Imani Jones (7.2 ppg.) and Hya Haywood (7.1 ppg.).
Leading up to the game, one area to watch is Lincoln’s ability to crash the offensive boards. The Blue Tigers are averaging almost 14 rebounds on the offensive glass so far this season.
“We will have to work on rebounding (in practice),” Ressel added. “Lincoln is so athletic. They are quick and aggressive defensively. They can turn you over. Again, they can go to the offensive boards. Rebounding and taking care of the ball are going to be two big keys against Lincoln.”
Against UCM, Stokes was tops for MSSU with a team-high 19 points, eight assists and tied for team lead with seven rebounds. The true freshman struggled shooting from the floor as she went just 6 of 24 and 2 of 10 from beyond the arc.
"I told her, 'Keep your head up,'" Ressel said. "I want her in those (late) situations. She is going to make plays. In the next game if we get in a tight situation, I want her to do the same thing. I want her taking that shot. I have a lot of confidence in her. Her teammates have a lot of confidence in her. She has been in those moments all through high school, and she is going to be in those moments all through college."
Amaya Johns contributed 11 points to go with five rebounds and a pair of assists. Skiles rounded out the Lions’ in double figures with 10 points and she also grabbed seven boards.
