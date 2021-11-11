The wait is almost over.
The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team kicks off its regular season by hosting the GAC/MIAA Challenge this weekend. The four team tournament begins on Friday with Emporia State facing Harding at 3 p.m. before the Lions take on Henderson State at 7:30 p.m. inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU concludes the tournament on Saturday against Harding at 5:30.
Ronnie Ressel’s Lions, picked to finish ninth in the MIAA coaches poll and 10th in the media poll, are coming off an 89-61 exhibition setback to Division I Wichita State last Thursday night in Wichita.
MSSU was led by freshman Lacy Stokes and sophomore Cameron Call, both Mount Vernon products, who finished with 19 and 13 points, respectively. Stokes also grabbed seven rebounds and tallied three assists and two steals while Call connected on two 3-point attempts and went 5 of 7 from the free throw line.
Layne Skiles added 11 points for the Lions and went a perfect 3 of 3 from the field and 2 of 2 from the 3-point line. Amaya Johns chipped in nine points and a team-high nine rebounds.
MSSU is currently without All-MIAA center Madi Stokes, who is sidelined with a knee injury. She’s expected to be back in early December.
Henderson State posted a 7-6 campaign a year ago in a season that was derailed by COVID-19 issues. The Reddies, predicted to finish sixth in GAC preseason polls, return 10 players from last year’s squad.
Maci Mains and Ashley Farrar are back after leading the team in scoring averaging 15.4 and 13.3 points per game.
Coming off a 7-8 season, Harding enters the year with the reigning GAC Freshman of the Year Sage Hawley, who averaged 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.3% from the field last season.
The Bison return nine players from last year and are picked to finish fifth in the GAC.
MSSU men head to KC
The Lions open the season this weekend in the Central Region Tip Off Classic hosted by Pittsburg State inside Historic Municipal Auditorium.
MSSU tips off against Upper Iowa at 2:30 p.m. Friday and then face Southern Nazarene at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Jeff Boschee’s Lions were picked to finish fourth in MIAA preseason polls. In last Monday’s exhibition against Wichita State, MSSU held a 19-18 lead early in the first half but the Shockers pulled away for a 90-58 win.
The Lions, who are looking to replace All-American and Kansas transfer Cam Martin, had three players score in double figures in R.J. Smith (15 points), Lawson Jenkins (11) and Alex Jones (11).
Smith shot 6 of 13 from the floor and added eight rebounds, while Jenkins hit three 3-point shots and Jones recorded three steals and dished out two assists. Christian Bundy scored seven points and came away with five rebounds.
Stan Scott grabbed five boards and logged a team-high four assists, and Winston Dessesow scored five points.
Upper Iowa is fresh off a 10-7 season last year and the Peacocks return 10 players from that roster. That group is headlined by 6-foot-2 guard Jareese Williams, who averaged 17.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
As for Southern Nazarene, the Crimson Storm went 11-8 overall in 2020-21 and have seven players back. Of that group, SNU is paced by 6-foot-3 guard Adokiye Iyaye, who averaged 17 points per game last season.
