HAYS, Kan. — Ahead of the big matchup, Ronnie Ressel was looking for a chance for his team to earn some respect.
The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team didn’t just earn respect.
They shocked the NCAA Division II landscape.
The Lions stunned No. 2 Fort Hays State 54-41 in front of 1,925 fans on Thursday night inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, marking MSSU’s first victory over a top 25 opponent since Dec. 1, 2016.
MSSU is now the third team this week to knock off a top 5 team in Division II college basketball. No. 1 Drury fell to Truman State 67-66 on Monday, while No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce lost to UT Tyler 80-67 on Tuesday.
“I told the kids before the game, ‘Let’s take out the No. 2 team. Why not?,’” Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. “They bought in and did an unbelievable job. They went out there and played their butts off. They deserve all the credit they are getting right now.”
The triumph not only upped MSSU’s (11-5, 8-3 MIAA) winning streak to four games, but snapped FHSU’s eight-game winning streak.
The Lions held the Tigers’ to their lowest scoring game all season and fewest points since FHSU suffered a 61-41 loss to No. 5 Washburn on Feb. 23, 2013.
Deadlocked at 22-22 at the break, MSSU flipped the script by outscoring the Tigers 32-19 in the second half to pull off the upset. The Lions took control of the ballgame after Kaitlin Hunnicutt finished a layup and knocked down a 3-pointer as MSSU grabbed a 27-22 lead at the 9:08 mark in the third quarter.
FHSU responded with a quick 5-0 run to tie the game at 27, but the Lions rattled off six unanswered tallies capped by a layup from Amaya Johns to take a 33-27 advantage with 3:22 to play in the third period.
Lacy Stokes extended MSSU’s lead out to 35-27 with a layup in the first minute of the fourth quarter. However, the Tigers answered with an 8-3 run punctuated by a pair of charities from Jaden Hobbs to trim the deficit to 38-35 with 6:57 left on the clock.
But that proved to be the final run FHSU went on down the stretch.
The Lions erupted with an impressive 12-0 run to take a commanding 50-35 lead with just three minutes to go. That stretch was highlighted by a combined eight points from Hunnicutt (five) and Johns (three).
MSSU finished shooting just 36% in the contest, but perhaps most impressively, the Lions’ defense limited FHSU to a whopping 22% from the field.
“I can’t express how proud I am,” Ressel said. “I’m just so happy for them as far as how hard they’ve worked since September, what they’ve accomplished so far. It’s been great. To do it against a team like Fort Hays that is really, really good offensively, they are averaging almost 80 points a game and shooting 46% from the floor. Our defense was unbelievable tonight. It was everybody. It wasn’t just one person. It was a team effort.”
Stokes, who was just named MIAA Player of the Week, tossed in a game-high 21 points to lead MSSU. The crafty, but elusive freshman guard shot 9 of 19 from the field and hit 3 of 3 from the foul line.
She also pulled down four rebounds and collected four thefts.
Hunnicutt added 10 points for the Lions, while Johns contributed nine points and amassed 10 rebounds. Hailey Grant scored eight points and finished with eight rebounds.
Madi Stokes had four points, but led MSSU on the glass with 11 boards. She swatted three shots to tie with Caryn Schumaker (1987-91) for second place on the team’s all-time blocks list with 109.
“This type of win gives them confidence,” Ressel said. “They can compete and play with anybody in the country. When we play defense like we do, we have a chance to win ball games. I think we are really starting to believe that. Everybody is buying in. Three kids who don’t get a lot of credit Mia (Topping), Maleigha (Landers) and Brittney (Flexer) are kids, who are with us everyday and practicing. They may not get in with the main group, but they are doing an unbelievable job running the scout team. They continue to make us better and they get better as well.”
FHSU (15-2, 9-2 MIAA) was paced by Katie Wagner with nine points on 4 of 14 shooting from the field. Hobbs and Whitney Randall chipped in seven points apiece for the Tigers.
MSSU has a chance to make even more noise in the MIAA as it travels to No. 14 Nebraska Kearney at 2 p.m. Saturday.
