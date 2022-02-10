It had been over 25 years since the city of Joplin saw this kind of magic from its Missouri Southern women’s basketball team.
Until the history the Lions accomplished on Thursday night.
MSSU knocked off No. 21 Missouri Western 71-57 to extend its winning streak to 10 games for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign behind a raucous 1,234 fans inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (17-5, 14-3 MIAA), who picked up their third victory over a top-25 opponent this season, remain tied for the top spot atop the MIAA standings. No. 4 Fort Hays State overwhelmed Rogers State 78-49 to keep pace with MSSU.
“It’s exciting,” MSSU center Madi Stokes said. “We come in every week ready for whatever battle is thrown at us. We all know we are a good team. We give each other confidence. The coaches are giving us confidence. It comes down to each and every one of us, and we are always going to succeed because of the confidence we have in each other.”
Once again, the Lions put the clamps down defensively to hold the Griffons at bay. After falling in an early 23-21 hole, MSSU limited the Griffons to 13 or fewer points in the next three quarters while forcing 26 turnovers (11 steals).
“Missouri Western is a really good team,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Candi (Whitaker) makes sure they do a great job on both ends of the floor offensively and defensively. I’m just extremely proud of how our kids played and competed, especially in the second half. We made a nice run there and extended the lead. We were able to hang on to it. It’s just a credit to our kids with their work ethic, effort, buy-in and mindset as far as what they want to accomplish right now.”
The Lions even trailed 27-21 early on in the second quarter. But MSSU found its footing offensively and closed out the first half on a 11-6 run after a 3-pointer from Neosho product Brooke Stauffer gave the Lions’ a 35-33 lead with 30 seconds left.
MWSU opened the third quarter with a quick 4-0 run to take a 37-35 lead, but a pull-up jumper from Amaya Johns pulled MSSU in front 41-39 with 6:27 to play in the frame. The Lions never looked back as that ignited a 10-2 run as Layne Skiles hit a trifecta from the left wing to give MSSU a 49-41 lead at the 4:10 mark.
The Lions’ offensive surge continued as they stretched the lead to 57-46 after Skiles hit a pair of freebies with 3 ticks left on the clock in the third stanza.
The Griffons got to within double-digits down the stretch, but the deficit proved to be insurmountable.
“Of course like any other win, it’s a great feeling to get another win off a ranked team because sometimes I feel like people think we got lucky winning the games we did,” Lions guard-forward Layne Skiles said. “So, us, just continuing to stack the wins against ranked teams, I feel like, is going to get us a lot more respect for the postseason run.”
A Mount Vernon product, Lacy Stokes posted another monster game for MSSU with a game-high 24 points, six assists and as many steals. With a theft with 7:32 to play in the third quarter, Stokes broke the freshman record for steals with 77, surpassing Kim Bowen’s record set in 1985-86.
Skiles, a Purdy product, scored 17 points while tying for the team lead with seven rebounds. Stauffer added 12 points for the Lions.
Madi Stokes of Cassville contributed seven rebounds, six points and two blocks. Her second swat (120) with just over a minute to play in the third quarter allowed her to become MSSU’s all-time blocks leader, eclipsing Zoe Campbell’s mark of 119.
“It’s neat for both of them,” Ressel said. “We knew Madi was going to get there. We knew within these next two games she would get there. She needed just two. I didn’t realize Lacy was that close with the steals record, but she’s just so dynamic on defense. It’s unbelievable how good her instincts are on defense. She’s just so quick and crafty on the defensive end. Unbelievable job by both of them.”
The Lions play Northwest Missouri at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be senior day for the Lions, who will celebrate Kaiulani Jones and Stauffer.
