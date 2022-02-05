As a tenacious winter storm made its way across the Midwest this week, one thing didn’t change with the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team.
The Lions remained hot.
MSSU notched yet another signature MIAA victory with a 66-61 triumph over rival Central Missouri in front of 1,007 spectators on Saturday afternoon inside the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.
It marked the Lions’ first road win over the Jennies since Feb. 20, 2016.
And make it eight straight victories for MSSU (15-5, 12-3 MIAA), which marks the longest such winning streak under head coach Ronnie Ressel. Fort Hays State, which holds sole possession of the top spot in the MIAA, handled Central Oklahoma 75-68 to improve to 13-2 in the conference.
MSSU is tied for the second spot in the MIAA standings with Missouri Western.
“It’s nice to get a win up here in Warrensburg,” Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. “Our kids get a lot of credit. They are playing with confidence. They are growing in every aspect. They are making plays. They are continuing to push, and they are getting better. That’s a huge thing as we move forward. They continue to get better and play more as a unit. The maturity aspect has been unbelievable. We are a different team today than when we played (UCM) the first time. It showed here on the court today.”
The Lions led from start to finish in the contest, but UCM rallied to get within three points four different times in the fourth quarter.
That fourth and final time the Jennies got within three came following a layup from Nija Collier to trim the deficit to 64-61 with 45 seconds to go. After an empty possession from MSSU, UCM got the ball back in the final 20 seconds. But a key steal off an inbounds pass turned into a basket from Lacy Stokes to ice the game with 14 seconds left.
The steal and layup capped another game-changing performance from Stokes. The pride of Mount Vernon played all 40 minutes and scored a game-high 25 points with six rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block.
It was Stokes’ seventh game with 20 or more points this season and 13th with five or more assists and rebounds in a game.
The Lions had all the momentum early as a 3-pointer from Stokes gave MSSU a 22-11 lead with 3 ticks remaining in the first quarter. Stokes finished with eight points alone in the opening frame.
UCM used a 16-9 burst — capped by a 7-0 run to close out the second quarter — to trim the deficit to 31-27 at the break. But MSSU built its lead out to 43-33 after a trey from Amaya Johns midway through the third quarter and stayed the course until the end of the frame.
The Jennies opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3s from Olivia Nelson and Brooke Littrell to cut the score 51-48 at the 8:59 mark. However, the Lions answered with a 9-4 run as Madi Stokes hit a clutch jumper to give MSSU a 60-52 lead with 5:01 to go.
UCM erupted with a 9-4 response down the stretch to get within three, but Lacy Stokes’ layup provided the Lions with a much-needed cushion in the final seconds.
“We made plays down the stretch when we needed to make plays,” Ressel said. “We had multiple people come up with big shots throughout the game. It was a huge win and a good team effort.”
Coming off the bench, Johns provided a scoring punch with 16 points for MSSU while shooting 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from deep. Layne Skiles chipped in eight points, while Kaitlin Hunnicutt had five.
The Jennies (15-8, 11-5) were paced by Nelson with 20 points. Collier and Littrell both registered doubles as Collier had 14 points and 15 rebounds while Littrell finished with 13 points and 11 boards.
But perhaps the most glaring stat was that MSSU’s Madi Stokes and Johns held Collier and Littrell to a combined 6 of 21 from the field. The Lions’ defense forced 17 turnovers and turned that into 11 points off those miscues.
“We did a good job of taking (Collier and Littrell) away,” Ressel said. “I was pleased and very proud of how we played defense against their bigs. UCM didn’t get a lot of good looks. Overall, our defense is what carried us again.”
MSSU travels to play at Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.