CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Missouri Southern State University women’s basketball team made up for a slow start Saturday, catching on fire in the second quarter to move past host Rogers State 72-53.
After trailing 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, the Lions outscored the Hillcats 21-11 in the next quarter to take a 37-28 lead at halftime.
Missouri Southern improved to 8-4 in the MIAA Conference and 16-4 overall, while Rogers State slipped to 4-15, 2-11.
Kryslyn Jones led three Lions in double figures with 19 points. Lacy Stokes had 16 and Layne Skiles, 14.
Skiles also topped both teams in rebounds with eight. In addition, Stokes collected eight assists.
Chloe Martin’s 11 points were high for the Hillcats.
The Lions made 26 of 59 field goals for a 44% average and shot 36% from the three-point line, hitting 12 of 33. Jones led in three-pointers, hitting 5 of 11.
Missouri Southern scored the first five points of the game, getting out to a 9-5 lead with 7:20 minutes left in the first quarter. However, Rogers State went on a 9-3 run to take a one-point edge entering the second quarter.
It was all MSSU to start the second quarter, as the Lions went on an 11-2 run to take a 27-19 advantage with 6:32 to go before intermission.
Southern and Rogers State traded baskets in the first few minutes of the third quarter before a 12-6 run by the Lions made the score 49-36 with 4:01 left in the period.
The Lions started the fourth quarter with a 52-39 lead.
Missouri Southern will be on course for a three-game home stand beginning Monday against Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. Newman will be in town at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Central Oklahoma will take on the Lions at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.