The No. 10 nationally ranked Missouri Southern women's basketball team dominated from start to finish en route to a 100-32 victory over Central Christian College on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
MSSU upped its unblemished record to 7-0.
The Lions nearly outscored the Tigers by 20 or more points in three quarters, jumping out to a 28-9 lead after one. MSSU extended that to 52-11 at the break and 83-19 after the third quarter.
The Lions netted a whopping 74 bench points. Five players finished in double figures for the hosts — Mia Topping (16), Hailey Grant (13), Cameron Call (12), Peyton Mosley (10) and Amaya Johns (10).
Anjelina Humphreys added seven points, while Mira Khan, Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Madi Stokes tallied six points apiece. Kryslyn Jones and Layne Skiles finished with five points, while Lacy Stokes had four.
Grant, finishing with a double-double, pulled down 14 rebounds. Stokes and Johns added 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Topping contributed eight boards, six assists, two blocks and two steals, while Mosley added six assists and four rebounds.
Olivia Bell scored a team-high seven points for Central Christian.
MSSU shot 42% from the field and limited the Tigers to 17%. The Lions' defense also forced 28 turnovers and cashed in with 36 points off those miscues.
DESSESOW LEADS MEN IN WIN
The MSSU men utilized multiple scoring runs, their best being 18 late in the second half and the Lions cruised to an 89-44 victory over Central Christian.
Southern (4-2) was led by Winston Dessesow as he scored 19 points off the bench, making 5 three-pointers.
Sam Thompson had 13 points, while Tyriqe Jackson had nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Christian Bundy scored nine points, while Parker Long, Avery Taggart and Vinson Sigmon Jr. had eight points each. Martin Macenis had nine rebounds off the bench.
Central Christian was led by Isaiah Rivera with 13 points off the bench.
The opening minutes of the game were back-and-forth, but after Central Christian took an early 10-9 lead, the Lions went on a 26-5 run and led 39-15 with 6:42 left in the first half after a 3 from Sigmon.
The lead was 44-17 after a pair of freebies from Jackson with 3:21 to go in the half and a 3 from Taggart as time expired gave the Lions a 48-23 lead at the break.
A freebie from Thompson with 18 minutes left in the second half pushed the Southern lead to 51-26, and a dunk from Bundy with 13:42 to go extended the lead to 24 (60-36). A three from Dessesow with six to go pushed the lead to 72-40, while another jumper from Dessesow gave the Lions a 38 point lead (78-40) with 4:44 to go.
A layup from Macenis with two minutes to go pushed the sore to 85-42, and a layup from Odell Wilson as time expired provided the final tally.
The Lions shot 51% from the field and 41% from long-range, while making 73% of their free throws. Southern forced 20 turnovers and scored 22 points off the miscues, while utilizing a 48-26 advantage on the boards to outscore the Tigers 46-16 in the paint and 9-0 in second-chance points.
Both Southern teams will be back in action on Dec. 1 as the Lions open the MIAA schedule and play host to Northwest Missouri.
