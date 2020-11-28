JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Madi Stokes established season highs with 15 points and 13 rebounds as Missouri Southern registered its first victory of the season with an 81-65 victory over Lincoln on Saturday afternoon at Jason Gymnasium.
Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore from Cassville, made 6 of 10 field goals and 3 of 4 free throws for her 15 points in 28 minutes, and five of her 13 rebounds came off the offensive glass.
Amaya Johns also set a season high with 14 points for the Lions (1-3). Johns, who did not start for the first time this season, was 5 of 8 from the floor, made her only attempt from the 3-point arc and sank 5 of 8 charities in 14 minutes.
Freshman Biance Stocks also had a strong performance off the bench with nine points, six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Zoe Campbell added eight points, and Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Anna Hall each had seven. Hall made all three of her field-goal attempts — one a 3-pointer — but missed both of her free throws.
The Lions took control with a 12-0 spurt in the first quarter and never looked back. Stokes' layup tied the game at 5 before Hunnicutt's 3-pointer put the Lions ahead. Stokes scored again on the inside and made a free throw on the next trip, Stocks converted two free throws and Campbell made a layup for a 15-5 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
The Lions led 20-10 and stretched their margin to 43-26 at halftime and 68-48 after three quarters. The Lions' largest lead was 75-52 after a Johns layup with 5:52 remaining.
Missouri Southern shot 49% from the floor (28 of 57) and 38% (6 of 16) from 3-point range while Lincoln was 21 of 60 from the field (35%) and 7 of 23 from distance (30%).
The Lions dominated the rebounding 44-34, including 11-7 in offensive boards. The Lions had 21 turnovers, one more than Lincoln.
Niyah Jackson topped Lincoln (0-1) with 15 points, followed by Deija Jackson with 12 and Aliyah Bello with 10.
Missouri Southern tips off its home slate at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Northeastern State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.