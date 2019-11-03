For the second straight year, Missouri Southern opens its women’s basketball season with an exhibition at Wichita State.
Tipoff is tonight at 6:30 at Charles Koch Arena.
Lions coach Ronnie Ressel plans to start five returnees — sophomore guard Amber Buch, senior guard Destiny Cozart, sophomore forward Layne Skiles, senior forward Chasidee Owens and junior center Zoe Campbell.
Wichita State returns seven of its top eight scorers from last year’s 12-18 team. The Shockers are picked ninth in the American Athletic Conference’s coaches’ preseason poll. UConn, of course, is the unanimous favorite.
“The big thing is how well we compete on the defensive end,” Ressel said. “Wichita State returns quite a few kids, and they are athletic. They have decent size, a 6-5 kid, a 6-2 or 6-3 kid, and they have good quickness on the perimeter.
“I want to see us compete on the defensive end, work on staying in front of people, keeping them out of the paint and not give up second and third opportunities.”
The Lions, who are picked ninth in the MIAA coaches poll, have been practicing a little more than two weeks.
“The 11 kids who have been practicing since we started, their effort and energy have been good,” Ressel said. “On the defensive side of the ball, we’re getting out after people. We’ve struggled to score on offense, but maybe our defense has been that good.”
The Shockers won last year’s game 62-49. After a 15-15 standoff in the first quarter, the Shockers broke away with an 18-5 advantage in the second stanza.
The graduated Chelsey Henry scored 13 points to lead the Lions, and returnees Cozart and senior center Jordan Schoenberger each had 10.
Guard Carla Bremaud had 13 points for the Shockers and went on to be named to the AAC all-freshman team.
