Missouri Southern just started the second half of its women's basketball season, but it's not too early to peek at potential seedings for the MIAA postseason tournament in March.
The Lions, Northwest Missouri, Rogers State and Northeastern State all have four conference victories, leaving them in a tie for eighth place. And those are the three teams that Missouri Southern plays during the next five days.
That string of games for the Lions (4-8) begins tonight at Rogers State (4-8) in Claremore, Oklahoma.
The Lions, looking to halt a five-game losing streak, played well in a 65-57 loss to undefeated Nebraska-Kearney last Saturday,
"It's got to give them a little bit of confidence," MSSU coach Ronnie Ressel said. "That's the No. 4 team in the country they played with basically the whole game. You take a four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter and we do a couple of things different, we may have come out with a win. It has to give some confidence that we can guard and that we can execute offensively because I thought we executed really well the first half against them, and we made some shots. We have to carry that forward and be ready to go against Rogers State."
The Hillcats have won two of their last three games, averaging 67.3 points in that span.
"They are still scoring the basketball and playing fast," Ressel said. "They look a little different. They don't have the big kid, but they still have (guard Samariah) Thompson, who is scoring a ton (19.3 points per game). Vanessa (Gajdosova) has really stepped her game up and so has Katrina Christian. She's really shooting the basketball well here of late."
Thompson, 5-foot-6 junior, had 15 points and 12 assists in Missouri Southern's 96-85 home victory on Dec. 5.
Carley Turnbull led the Lions with 23 points, followed by Amaya Johns with 21, Brooke Stauffer with 18 and Layne Skiles with 16. The Lions shot 59% in the first half and 45 percent for the game while Rogers State hit 55 percent.
"We have to be ready to go from the start and play for 40 minutes, " Ressel said. "The biggest thing to me is we have to stop their transition. Thompson pushed the ball so hard in transition, whether it's a make or a miss. We have to get back and find people because they have kids who can really shoot it. That will be our biggest key is our transition defense."
MSSU vs. Rogers St.
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (4-8)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 14.4
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 5.3
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 9.4
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 3.5
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 4.3
ROGERS STATE (4-8)
Pts.
F Kloe Bowin, 6-2 fr. 4.7
F Bailey Kliewer, 5-10 so. 6.7
G Samariah Thompson, 5-6 jr. 19.3
G Lilly Garner, 5-8 sr. 6.5
G Vanessa Gajdosova, 5-9 jr. 7.5
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Claremore Expo Center, Claremore, Okla.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (51-76). Kyle Bent, 3rd year at RSU (22-46).
Series: MSSU leads 4-0 after its 96-85 home victory on Dec. 5. The Lions are 1-0 on the road against the Hillcats.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
