The MIAA conference slate is just about underway for the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team.
The MSSU women kick off league play by hosting Central Oklahoma on Thursday before facing off with Newman on Saturday.
Tip-off from Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday against UCO and 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Newman.
MSSU women enter MIAA play with a 2-2 record. The Lions have claimed two straight contests with victories over Missouri S&T and NAIA Oklahoma Panhandle State.
So far this season, Mount Vernon Lacy Stokes has been flooding the box scores as she leads the squad in points (18.5), rebounds (8) and assists (7). Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Layne Skiles are each averaging 11 points per game.
Madi Stokes, who was the only player in the MIAA to average a double-double last season, scored 10 points in just 12 minutes in her season debut last Saturday. Stokes made her return after being sidelined with a knee injury.
“I feel like we have done a good job of improving on different things both offensively and defensively,” MSSU head women’s coach Ronnie Ressel said. “I think we have gotten better defensively. We are doing a better job of guarding the basketball and keeping them in front of us, making them take tough shots. Offensively, I think we are getting better quality shots and doing a much better job of taking care of the basketball and our execution on offense. We have a better understanding of what we are doing within our offense, which is a big plus.”
UCO posted a 4-2 record in its non-conference schedule. The Bronchos are led by senior forward Kelsey Johnson, who is averaging 19.3 points per game (up from 18.9 last season) and 11.0 rebounds per game (also up from 9.7 last season).
UCO has forced 124 turnovers in six games, which is the second most by any MIAA school through the first month of the season.
“UCO, defensively, they get out and pressure the heck out of the basketball,” Ressel said. “They are going to pick us up full court, so taking care of the basketball is going to be huge. They probably have one of the best big kids in the league in Kelsey Johnson. She is a walking double-double. She knows how to score the basketball. She is good defensively. She rebounds the ball well. She is effective offensively in a variety of ways. We won’t be able to stop Kelsey Johnson because she is so effective, but we just need to contain her and make sure she takes tough shots.”
MSSU is averaging 77.2 points per game this season. The Lions, shooting 39.9% overall and 30.2% from behind the 3-point line, allow 67.5 points per game.
"Missouri Southern is a good team that does a lot of different things well," UCO head women's coach Guy Hardaker said in a release. "They're good inside and out and you just have to be ready to play."
Newman posted a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Tiffany Dortland and Faith Mason-Vestal are the Jets' top scorers so far this season.
Dortland averages 12.8 points per game, while Mason-Vestal sits at 11.8 ppg.
“Newman has a new coach in Coach (Drew) Johnson,” Ressel said. “He is doing a good job. They get out and pressure defensively man-to-man. Offensively, they are going to have some good movement. They have a big kid inside that has played pretty solid for them. They have a couple of guards that are active and shoot the ball extremely well. They are going to be a challenge for us as well. Defensively, we need to understand assignments and understand personnel with both teams, what things they have a tendency to do.
“If we take care of it and do those types of things, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win the ballgame.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.