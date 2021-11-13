The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was a different squad when they stormed out of the locker room at halftime.
MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel felt like his team was lacking energy and a certain “spunk” as his team looked up at a 39-27 halftime deficit.
That spunk and fight was there throughout the latter stages of the game as the Lions clawed their way back, but Harding outlasted Southern 87-81 in overtime to conclude the GAC/MIAA Challenge on Saturday night at Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
“It tells me they have some fight,” Ressel said. “They competed and we had some kids start to make some plays in the second half. I thought our kids did a great job of going to the offensive boards and chasing boards, getting second and third opportunities. Our zone defense was better than I thought it would be. It got us back in the game quite a bit when we went zone.
“I was pleased with the effort in the second, third and fourth quarter. I told the kids in the locker room, ‘If we play like that in the third and fourth quarter for 40 minutes, we are going to win some ball games.’”
The Bisons (1-1) were powered by guards Hannah Collins and Jacie Evans, who poured in a combined 44 points. Collins posted a game-high 22, while Evans followed with 20.
But it was Harding’s 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Sage Hawley that concerned the Lions. The Memphis, Tenn. native registered a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
“She is probably a kid that should be at a Power 5 school,” Ressel said. “She is that talented. I was pleased with our bigs and how they fought her. That’s a kid that can go for 40 on any given night.”
The Lions started to chip away at the Bisons’ lead over the final 1 1/2 minutes in the third quarter. Trailing 57-40, Kaitlin Hunnicutt stepped up and drilled a trey from the left wing, while Layne Skiles completed a three-point play and then came up with a layin at the buzzer after a nifty inside feed from Lacy Stokes.
That saw Harding’s lead evaporate to nine heading into the final frame. Southern continued the come back in the fourth quarter when Hunnicutt capped a 14-2 run with a triple to shrink the deficit down to 59-55 with 8:23 left in regulation.
Both teams traded scores to 72-68 with 2:03 to play. That’s when the Lions closed out the fourth period with a 7-3 spurt and Stokes tied the game at 75 with a clutch floater with 23 ticks left on the clock.
The Bisons got the final possession and Evans came up with a putback at the buzzer. But the officials, who ruled the shot was good on the floor, went to a video review and eventually waved off the score after determining the shot did not leave Evans’ hand in time.
“At the Division II level, the camera system is not nearly as good as the major Division I’s because they have 15 different angles and they can slow it down and it’s clear,” Ressel said. “When it first happened, I didn’t think it would count. But you never know.”
In overtime, Harding and Southern exchanged margins to 77 but the Bisons grabbed a 81-77 advantage after Aubrey Isbell sank back-to-back free throws and Jacie Evans came up with a layup at the 2:57 mark.
Nearly one minute later, Amaya Johns cut the deficit to 81-79 with a layup for Southern. But Harding answered thanks to a layup from Isbell to make it a two-possession game, and Collins iced it with back-to-back free throws with 25 ticks left on the clock.
“We came out a little flat to start overtime,” Ressel said. “We had a couple of turnovers, but our kids fought hard. They fought really hard.”
Stokes, a true freshman, finished with a team-high 21 points (10 of 13 free throws) for the Lions (0-2). She also posted game-highs of eight assists and three steals to go with seven rebounds and a blocked shot in 42 minutes of play.
Hunnicutt scored a career-high 16 points (4 of 9 from three) while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three assists. Junior guard/forward Layne Skiles scored 16 points (3 of 3 free throws) and pulled down 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Johns and redshirt freshman forward Anna Hall chipped in with 11 points.
Eleven points marked a new career-best for Hall.
“Layne shot the ball well,” Ressel said. “Kaitlin shot the ball well. I thought they gave us good minutes. Layne rebounded the ball well, especially on the offensive boards. She was a beast getting in there and getting after it. Lacy and Amaya are going to give us scoring pretty much night in and night out.
“I thought Anna played a great game both offensively and defensively. We’re giving up dang-near six inches to the big kid, and I thought Amaya and Anna did a great job on her, fighting her all night.”
Southern resumes play at Missouri S&T in Rolla at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
