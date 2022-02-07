A historic season keeps getting better.
The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team overwhelmed Lincoln 77-48 Monday night on the road to notch its ninth consecutive victory, marking the longest winning streak for the Lions since the 2007 campaign.
MSSU (16-5, 13-3 MIAA), which also tied a school record with nine consecutive wins in an MIAA season, moves into a first-place tie atop the league standings with Fort Hays State. Northeastern State stunned the No. 6 Tigers 67-58 early Monday afternoon.
Perhaps the staple of this year’s team, the Lions defense was once again on display. MSSU limited LU to a minuscule 20% shooting from beyond the arc while forcing 21 turnovers (15 steals) and converting that into 26 points off those miscues.
“Our kids were just so locked in on the defensive side of the ball,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. “It was just so much fun to watch, especially in the second half. We had kids just rotating, helping and recovering, making Lincoln take tough shots. They made some tough shots in that first half, but I was extremely pleased with our defense from everybody.”
MSSU got off to a fast start as Amaya Johns gave the Lions a 17-9 lead with a 3-pointer at the 1:35 mark in the first quarter. Johns stretched MSSU’s lead to 35-19 with a pull up jumper midway through the second frame and the Lions held a convincing 42-23 advantage at the break.
Johns, a 5-foot-10 guard-forward, poured in 16 of her career-high 24 points in the first half. Her previous career mark was 21 points, which came against Rogers State on Dec. 5, 2020.
The junior continues to provide a potent scoring punch off the bench for MSSU this season.
“Amaya’s bought into it,” Ressel said. “She does such a great job. She gives us such a boost of energy, especially on the offensive end because she can make shots. She is a tough matchup. She is playing the five. We use her to sub for Madi (Stokes), so the (opposing) fives don’t want to come out and guard the 3-point line. She can shoot that. If they do guard her, she can go by and hit the mid-range pull up. If they go smaller, she can go to the block and do some stuff. She gives us a big boost off the bench.”
The second half was all MSSU as the Lions outscored Lincoln 35-25 in the final 20 minutes of action.
Lacy Stokes, who was named MIAA Player of the Week for the second straight week and third time total, continued to make her case as the league’s freshman of the year. The Mount Vernon product finished with 18 points, six steals (five in the first half), five rebounds and four assists.
Cassville product Madi Stokes added 10 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds. Cameron Call, another Mount Vernon product, hit a pair of treys and finished with nine points.
Lincoln (5-17, 1-15 MIAA) had no individuals in double-figures. Kelsey Mitchell came the closest with a team-high nine points.
A businessman-like approach is starting to become a theme with this Lion group, Ressel said.
“They are focused,” Ressel said. “The kids have matured a lot. They are maturing with each game they play. They knew NSU and Fort Hays were playing. All of them knew what happened in that game before it was over and they were watching it. They were paying attention to the Rogers State and Washburn game. They have bought into every aspect of the game and what’s going on in our league. It's just a fun group to be around."
With just three home games left on the schedule, MSSU returns to Leggett & Platt Athletic Center with a matchup against Missouri Western at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the team’s Pink Game.
The Lions then host Northwest Missouri at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
