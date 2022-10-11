What a difference a year can make.
Last year at this time, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the MIAA preseason coaches poll. The Lions went on to put together one of the best seasons in program history, finishing 24-7 with a 19-3 mark in the MIAA en route to claiming a share of the regular-season league title.
MSSU made its fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament — the first appearance since the 1995-96 season.
Fast forward to now, the Lions are the preseason team to beat. MSSU was picked to win the MIAA by both the coaches and media, the league announced Tuesday morning as part of Basketball Media Day in Kansas City.
This is the first time in school history the Lions have been selected first in MIAA preseason polls after previously being picked as high as second ahead of the 1994-95 season.
“We had a great season last year. It was a season in the history of Missouri Southern that was one of the best,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Our kids figured we could be pretty good (after Christmas last year). We continued to roll. We had a lot of confidence. Our kids continued to grow and get better on both sides of the ball. They played so well together, sharing the basketball and did a great job the rest of the year. We had a good run in the postseason. We are even more excited about this year.”
MSSU returns the majority of its team, including four of five starters and 10 players total. The group will be headlined by one of the best players in the MIAA, Lacy Stokes, who was crowned Freshman and Player of the Year along with earning All-American honors last season.
A 5-foot-4 guard from Mount Vernon, Stokes averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 rebound, 5.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game. She set 18 program records as a true freshman.
“Her work ethic is unbelievable. Just her mindset of how hard she works, how much she studies and learns the game,” Ressel said. “Lacy is a quick learner. If we can have the kid that’s Player of the Year in our league that continues to get better, we have a good chance to be successful.”
The forward duo of Madi Stokes and Amaya Johns were All-MIAA third-team selections last season. Johns emerged as one of the premier bench scorers in the MIAA, while Madi Stokes was one of the league’s top rim protectors.
Johns averaged 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Madi Stokes became the career blocks leader for MSSU last year and now has 131 blocks along with owning the freshman and sophomore single-season block records. Last year, Madi Stokes averaged 10 points to go with a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game.
Wings Layne Skiles and Kaitlin Hunnicutt averaged over six points per game while proving to be effective options from the perimeter. The bench last season was rounded out by Hailey Grant, Cameron Call, Mia Topping and Maleigha Landers.
The Lions added two transfers in Krslyn Jones (junior guard), Mira Khan (sophomore forward) and two newcomers in Peyton Mosley (guard) and Ryan Franklin (center).
“I think we have a talented group. We have more talent than we did a year ago,” Ressel said. “Now what does that mean according to wins and losses? That is yet to be seen. Our preseason has been good. We get to start practice on Saturday. We are excited. Our kids are excited. They are ready to go.”
Ressel said he figured his team would be picked to finish somewhere in the top 3 of the preseason polls. Fort Hays State was selected second in each poll after owning a share of the regular-season title with MSSU before winning the MIAA Tournament and making it to the regional final last year.
“The kids have high expectations for themselves. They expect to be successful,” Ressel said. “They expect big things from themselves. We talk a little bit about it, but we don’t put a big emphasis on it because it’s a day to day and one game to the next type mentality.”
The Lions have an exhibition matchup at Division I Wichita State on Nov. 1. MSSU opens the season in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic from Nov. 5-6 against Lubbock Christian and Minnesota-Duluth at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
As for MIAA play, the Lions open the league slate with Northwest Missouri on Dec. 1.
“Our mindset is to be at the top of the conference. We want to make the NCAA tournament,” Ressel said. “We want to make a great run, and ultimately the neat thing about this year is the national championship game is going to be in Dallas at the women's Final Four. The ultimate goal for a lot of teams in our league is to be in Dallas come March.”
