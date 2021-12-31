New Year, same tough MIAA schedule.
The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team bring in 2022 with a road matchup against Northwest Missouri on Saturday.
Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. from Bearcat Arena.
After splitting against Central Missouri and Lincoln before heading into the Christmas break, the MSSU women are 7-3 overall and 4-1 in league play.
The Lions sit in a five-way tie for second place in the MIAA standings.
One of those teams includes the Bearcats, who are 9-2 and 4-1 in the MIAA. Northwest features two scorers that average over double-figures in Mallory McConkey (5-foot-9 guard, 11.1 points per game) and Molly Hartnett (5-9 guard, 10.7 ppg).
Peyton Kelderman, another 5-9 guard, comes in right behind averaging 9.2 ppg. Northwest closed out the 2021 slate with a 54-29 non-conference victory over McKendree and 49-26 win over Missouri Western.
Northwest has been dominant at home this season as it’s 6-1 in games at Bearcat Arena.
“They control tempo so well,” MSSU head women’s coach Ronnie Ressel said. “They have kids that know how to score the basketball. Coach (Austin) Meyer does a great job of getting matchups that are in his favor on his offensive end, putting people in ball screens and getting switches or mismatches. They are very good defensively. They guard people really well. They just do a great job of controlling tempo.”
Mount Vernon product Lacy Stokes leads MSSU in points (17), rebounds (6.1) and assists per game (6.2). The true freshman, who is playing a team-high 30 minutes, has made 37% of her shots from the field and she’s also tops on the team with 31 steals.
Layne Skiles and Amaya Johns are each averaging 10 points per game to complement Stokes. Six-foot-three center Madi Stokes has recovered from an early-season knee injury and is averaging nearly 10 points a game while tying for the team lead with 11 blocks.
Kaitlin Hunnicutt is adding 9.5 points per game while shooting an efficient 45% from the field. She’s also hit 40% of her attempts from beyond the arc.
“We have to play at our pace,” Ressel said. “We can’t let Northwest dictate the pace. We have to control the pace and get the ball up and down the way we like to play. Their point guard (Hartnett) and (McConkey) are really good at getting in the paint. We have to do a good job of keeping them out of the paint.”
A win would certainly be big for momentum heading into not only the New Year, but the thick of the conference schedule.
“This is one of those games that can set the tone for your second semester,” Ressel said. “Everybody has gone on break and been off for seven days, and these first couple of games can really set a positive tone for you if you can find ways to win them. To me, that’s a big indication as far as that aspect, not so much as far as standings because there are a lot of ball games to be played.
“It can just get you off to a positive start and give you a lot of confidence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.