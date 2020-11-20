It's only one game, but Missouri Southern displayed multiple scoring options in Thursday night's 75-74 season-opening women's basketball loss at Central Oklahoma.
The Lions' 74 points are nine points more than they averaged last season. They scored more than 74 points eight times during the 10-18 campaign last season, including only three times against MIAA opponents.
Eleven players saw action for the Lions, and nine of them scored. Plus, seven of those nine scored at least six points.
Carley Turnbull, a transfer from Monmouth College, led the Lions with 15 points. Freshman Kaitlin Hunnicutt hit four of the Lions' nine 3-pointers while scoring 14 points, and returning guard Megan Jackson had 11 points.
Layne Skiles contributed eight points, transfer Amaya Johns and freshman Biance Stocks both had seven, and returning center Madi Stokes had six plus 11 rebounds.
"That was our first game, scrimmage, anything against another opponent," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We scored the ball I thought at a decent pace except for the third quarter (when MSSU was outscored 21-10).
"I can't fault our kids for their effort. The effort was there. If we continue to do that, we're going to continue to get better."
The tough-to-take loss saw the Lions have higher shooting percentages than last season's final numbers — 47% from the floor, 39% from the 3-point arc and 79% at the foul line. But the Lions also committed 29 fouls, and that led to UCO sinking 22-of-35 free throws to the Lions' 11-of-14.
The Lions got off to a good start, building a 21-18 lead in the first quarter, hitting 5-of-7 treys in the quarter and 7-of-15 shots overall
"Offensively we did some good things," Ressel said. "They couldn't guard us in the man, so they went zone. And our bigs got tentative around the basket and didn't want to go score. We have to do a better job on our offense, making sharper passes and better decisions against the zone. The thing is, Newman played a lot of zone last year. I don't know if he's going to play zone this year or not. We have to work on that and clean that up a little bit."
The Lions are back in action at 1:30 p.m. today at Newman. It's the season opener for the Jets, whose game on Thursday against Pittsburg State was postponed because of COVID-19 problems.
The Lions beat the Jets 72-68 last season in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. Stokes scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench for MSSU.
"There are a lot of bright spots with this team as we continue to gel," Ressel said. "I think our chemistry is really good, our mindset is good. It's a tough one to take when you lose by one and your opponent shoots 35 free throws to your 14. I thought our kids did a good job except for about a five-minute stretch in the third quarter."
MSSU vs.
Probable lineups
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (0-1)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 15.0
F Amaya Johns, 5-10 jr. 7.0
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 6.0
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 2.0
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 11.0
NEWMAN (0-0)
F Bailey Hawkins, 6-0 sr.
F Faith Mason-Vestal, 6-0 jr.
F Haley Albers, 6-1 sr.
G Amoni White, 5-8 so.
G Braxtyn Stewart, 5-9 sr.
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Fugate Gymnasium, Wichita
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (47-69). Darin Spence, 9th year at Newman (117-107).
Series: MSSU leads 6-1 after last season's 72-68 home victory. This is the Lions' first road game against the Jets.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
