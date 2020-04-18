Amaya Jones, who averaged 17.8 points per game last season in junior college, has signed a letter of intent with Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball team, coach Ronnie Ressel announced Friday.
Jones, 5-foot-10 shooting guard from Plainfield, Illinois, shot 45% (131-of-307) from the field, 32% from 3-point range and 82% (81-of-99) on free throws for Frank Phillips College in Berger, Texas. She was a two-time region player of the week and was named to the Western Junior College Athletic Conference all-league team.
She spent her freshman year at Division I Purdue-Fort Wayne where she played in five games.
“We are extremely excited to have Amaya join the Lion family,” Ressel said in a release. “She comes from a great family and is the type of student-athlete we want in our program. She’s extremely versatile player in that she can step out and shoot the 3 or go inside and score around the basket. She is a great addition to the recruiting class we are bringing in.”
At Oswego East High School, she set a school record with 71 free throws in a season and earned all-area and honorable mention all-state laurels.
Jones also made the Presidents List with her 4.0 grade point average at Frank Phillips.
Jones is the daughter of Jill and Jemal Johns and intends to major in pre-physical therapy.
