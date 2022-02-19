PITTSBURG, Kan. — Before the anticipated rematch with rival Pittsburg State, graduate student Brooke Stauffer told her Missouri Southern teammates that she never had beaten the Gorillas at John Lance Arena in her collegiate career.
“And then I told Brooke, ‘There are a lot of firsts in life and this (a road win) is going to be one of them,’” MSSU true freshman Lacy Stokes said.
Stokes called the shot and MSSU delivered as it held off a late comeback attempt from PSU to secure a thrilling 77-74 road victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions (20-5, 17-3 MIAA) picked up their first season sweep of the Gorillas since the 2006-07 campaign and remained in a first place tie with No. 9 Fort Hays State in the MIAA standings.
MSSU’s win streak swelled to 13 games, which is the second longest in school history.
“It’s really nice to sweep them, especially my freshman year knowing there’s a rivalry there,” Stokes said. “The atmosphere at MSSU was crazy. The atmosphere here was crazy. To pull off one of those wins, I couldn’t be happier.”
“It was an extremely wild finish,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “You’ve gotta give Pitt a lot of credit. They fought themselves back into the ball game there in the second half. Defensively, they did some good things. We struggled to shoot the ball the second half but our kids made enough plays defensively and the offensive end to come away with the win so we’re just happy to get the win on the road. It’s always good.”
After MSSU jumped out to a 15-point lead at the break, PSU battled back to make the game interesting down the stretch.
First, the Gorillas used a 19-8 burst to trim the deficit to 60-57 with 2:32 to play in the third quarter thanks in large part to Jayme Jackson. The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard went for 15 of her team-high 23 points in that frame.
But Stokes hit a short jumper and finished a reverse layup before the end of the quarter to provide MSSU with a seven-point cushion heading into the final quarter.
In a wild fourth quarter, PSU opened the frame on a 9-6 run as a freebie from Tristan Gegg trimmed the Lions’ lead to 70-66 with 6:40 to go.
However, MSSU threw a haymaker right back with a breakaway layup from Kaitlin Hunnicutt and a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Stokes to stretch the lead to 75-66 with 3:56 to play.
The Gorillas didn’t go away as what followed was a 6-0 run from PSU, capped by a free throw line jumper from Jackson cut the score to three with 1:37 remaining.
But Stokes hit a short jumper on the ensuing possession to give the Lions’ a five-point lead before a jumper later from Jackson shrank the deficit back to three.
After some empty possessions, the Gorillas got the ball back with a chance to tie the game with under 10 seconds remaining. PSU’s Sydnee Crain and Gegg both missed game-tying 3 attempts in the waning seconds, and Stokes grabbed the defensive rebound off Gegg’s miss and MSSU called timeout with 1.1 seconds left to advance the ball to the frontcourt.
The Gorillas’ then intercepted the inbounds pass but couldn’t get the shot off as the Lions survived late.
“It speaks volumes of our kids — the heart they have and the maturity they are growing,” Ressel said. “They continue to grow with each game. They have belief in themselves that they can make plays down the stretch. We did it once again.”
Both teams were the beneficiaries of hot-shooting early, but MSSU shot a whopping 75% from the field in the first quarter to take a 32-24 lead in the first quarter.
After PSU cut the margin to 35-29 thanks to five unanswered points from Jackson, the Lions erupted with 10 unanswered points — all from Stokes — to stretch their lead to 45-29 with 3:57 to go before halftime.
The Lacy Stokes show featured an around-the-world shooting display as she sank a 3 from top of the circle, followed by a driving layup, turnaround jumper mid-range and capped the stretch with a banked-in 3 from the right wing.
With nine ticks left in the first half, Stokes accomplished history when she hit a pair of freebies to give MSSU a 52-38 advantage, becoming the freshman leader for points in a season.
The previous record was held by Patti Killian with 453 in 1977-78. The record now stands at 470 after Stokes finished with a career-high 36 points.
“I didn’t even know those records existed,” Stokes said. “I just go out there and play to win and play as a team. The good thing about us is you never know who will pop off on any given night. It could be Madi (Stokes), Layne (Skiles), it could be anyone. That makes us really dangerous.”
Stokes shot 12 of 22 from the floor, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and 8 of 10 in charities. The Mount Vernon product, who could pick up a fourth straight MIAA Player of the Week honor, pulled down seven rebounds and handed out seven assists.
“As a point guard, she checks all the boxes,” PSU head coach Amanda Davied said. “She plays with pace, she understands start and stop, she understands transition and when to push it, when to pull back. That ball screen offense is really good for her, especially when you have a 6-foot-4 post (Madi Stokes) that you can throw it up to who will clean everything up for you. They have a really great balance. She’s been on a team that is experienced and then to add her skillset to that group, it’s tough.”
Purdy product Skiles added 10 points for the Lions, while Amaya Johns chipped in 10. Madi Stokes and Hunnicutt each had eight points.
PSU (15-11, 10-10 MIAA) was also led by Erin Davis with 17 points. Gegg tallied 14 points, while Julia Johnson had 12.
MSSU plays at Washburn at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and closes out the regular-season at Central Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
