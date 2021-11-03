The Missouri Southern women’s basketball season is just hours away from its unofficial start.
And it’s a nice little final tune-up for the Lions, too.
Southern travels to Wichita, Kansas, on Thursday to take on the NCAA Division I Wichita State Shockers. Tip-off from Charles Koch Arena is set for 6 p.m.
“I think our kids are extremely excited to get the opportunity to go out and play a Division I school,” sixth-year Southern head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We’re looking forward to playing a game that will actually have fans and we can have a pep band. All of that good stuff when we go to Wichita. Our girls are excited to play what I guess you can call a fairly normal game.”
This marks the third time in the last four years that WSU hosts MSSU in an exhibition matchup. The Shockers went 6-12 last season and finished ninth in the American Athletic Conference with a 2-9 record in league play.
Southern, coming off a 9-14 campaign and an eight-place finish in the MIAA regular-season last year, officially opens the season at home on Nov. 12-13 with the GAC-MIAA Challenge. WSU returns all five starters from a year ago and over 90% of its scoring, headlined by Asia Strong, Seraphine Bastin and Carla Bremaud.
“They (Wichita State) have good size,” Ressel said. “They have two big kids inside that are very physical, which is going to give us some problems. and then their athleticism. They are extremely quick. Their guards are athletic. They can really get downhill and get to the rim. Their size and athleticism is going to be a challenge for us.”
The Lions held their annual MOSO Madness intrasquad scrimmage last week at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The women scrimmaged first, and the Gold team defeated the Black 25-18 in a 20-minute, running-clock session.
Forward Anna Hall, a redshirt freshman, led the Green with six points. Mount Vernon products Lacy Stokes and Cameron Call each had five points, while Kaitlin Hunnicutt chipped in five.
Amaya Johns, a junior forward-guard, led the Black with eight points.
Ressel said there were a few areas Southern cleaned up after last week’s scrimmage.
“I think the biggest thing for us is turnovers,” Ressel said. “We have to make sure we take care of the basketball and make good decisions. We shot the ball fairly well in practice here of late, so we have to continue to do that. But our biggest thing is taking care of the ball. Of course with Wichita State, we have to make sure we rebound the basketball.”
The Lions return eight players and six of them with starting experience. That includes Cassville product and sophomore Madi Stokes, who was the only player in the MIAA to average a double-double last season.
However, she is currently sidelined with a knee injury, Ressel said. Stokes is expected to be back in the early part of December.
Ressel said Johns, Lacy Stokes (Mount Vernon) and Layne Skiles (Purdy) have stood out in practice thus far.
“Amaya (Johns) has really done a nice job for us,” Ressel said. “She is such a versatile kid. She can shoot the 3. She has a great mid-range game and then she can score around the basket.
“Lacy has really done a nice job for us as well. Her quickness and getting to the basket, making good decisions and just finding our shooters.
“Layne has worked really hard in the summer and our preseason. Right now, she is shooting the ball with confidence in our scrimmages and in practice. She is playing with a lot of confidence.”
Cameron Call, another Mount Vernon product, enters her first season with the Lions. She transferred from Division I Illinois State in May.
“She (Cameron) has done a nice job,” Ressel said. “She is making some adjustments. At Illinois State, they played a little bit more of a pack line defense to where there is big time help. We are going to be a little more aggressive and get out in passing lanes. It’s an adjustment defensively for her that has taken a little bit.
“Offensively, she knows how to score the basketball. She can shoot it. She has got good range. She is strong. She does a good job of getting to the basket. She can take a bump and finish. She has done a nice job for us. That experience playing against Division I competition, the athleticism and that caliber of play the last two years, is just going to benefit her at our level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.