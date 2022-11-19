The Missouri Southern women's cross country team placed 12th on Saturday as the Lions competed at the NCAA Division II Central Region Cross Country Championships hosted by the Lions at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Kayanna Gaines led the way for the women as she placed 50th in a time of 21 minutes, 54 seconds over the 6k course. Riley Hawkins was 58th in a time of 22:05.02, while Jenari Lopez placed 60th in a time of 22:12.48.
Lilah Genel was 73rd, in a time of 22:28.64, while Kelie Henderson finished in a time of 22:51.04. Alanna Bundy and Grace Scott finished in a time of 23:23.03 and 23:26.99, respectively.
Augustana won the team title with 62 points. Pittsburg State was second and Minnesota State was third as all three teams will advance to the NCAA Division II National Championship in Seattle on Dec. 3.
Nebraska-Kearney placed fourth, followed by Winona State, Minnesota Duluth, Northwest Missouri, Rogers State, Sioux Falls, Fort Hays State, U – Mary, the Lions, Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas Tech and Harding to round out the top-15 teams.
