The Missouri Southern women's basketball team added a potent sharpshooter to the fold.
Kryslyn Jones, a 5-foot-6 guard who's transferring from Division II Texas A&M - Kingsville, is the newest member of the team, Lions coach Ronnie Ressel announced on Thursday afternoon.
A junior in eligibility next season, Jones is a Edmond, Okla. native where she prepped at Edmond Santa Fe High School. She's a former NJCAA Division I All-American at Seminole State and earned third-team All-Lone Star Conference honors with A&M Kingsville last season.
"Jones is transferring to us from Texas A&M Kingsville, where she led her team in scoring her sophomore year," Ressel said in a release. "She is a tremendous shooter from the 3 and she can get to the rim. Kryslyn will be a great addition to the Lion family and we are extremely excited to have her."
Jones helped A&M Kingsville to its first winning season since the 2009-10 campaign, going 17-11 and 10-6 in the LSC.
She appeared in all 28 games while averaging 10.5 points and 3.4 rebounds a game while going 49-of-130 from 3-point range. Jones scored 31 points against Midwestern State going 11-of-13 from the free throw line and made four 3s, along with having seven rebounds as well.
Against Texas A&M International, Jones went 7-of-11 from deep and added three steals in the 23-point performance. She dished out six assists against UT-Tyler, adding five made 3s and six rebounds as well.
Before playing at Texas A&M – Kingsville, Jones was at Seminole State where she was highly successful in her two years.
In 2020-21, she was the NJCAA Region II Player of the Year while being named a NJCAA and WBCA All-American. She played in 22 games with a 18.8 point and 5.5 rebounds a game averages, while shooting 50.1% from the floor and 42.5% from 3.
Jones had 11 games going over 20 points and two going over 30, including a 37-point performance against Murray State. In the 2019-20 season, she appeared in 28 games averaging 19 points and 4.6 rebounds a game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 38.1% from deep.
At Sante Fe High School in Edmond, Jones helped guide the team to the state tournament in four straight seasons and played for Lions Elite Club team coached by Latesha Woods.
