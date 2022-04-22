The Missouri Southern women's basketball team announced the second signee of its recruiting class with the addition of a NJCAA forward.
Mira Khan is a 6-1 forward from Berlin, Germany, where she prepped at Schul-und Leistungssportzentrum Berlin and will be a sophomore in eligibility after playing at Independence Community College the past two seasons.
"Mira Is transferring to us from Independence Community College were she helped lead her team to a Jayhawk Conference title this past year," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in a release. "She will add size and depth at the post position. Mira can shoot the 3 and score around the basket and we are excited that she is joining the Lion Family."
Khan helped the Pirates to a 24-7, 19-5 KJCCC record this past season winning a share of the KJCCC regular season title. She started in 31 games while averaging 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds a game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.3% from deep to lead the team.
She scored a season-high 18 points against Coffeyville and Barton to lead the Pirates to victories while also coming away with three steals and two blocks against Coffeyville. Khan secured a 12 point and 12 rebound double-double against Colby Community College and had three steals also in the win.
Khan was a part of the Pirate team that won the NJCAA Region VI championship in the 2020-21 season coming away with 10 points and six rebounds in the championship game against Barton.
For the season, she averaged 3.1 points and 4.4 rebounds a game in 25 appearances drawing the start in 12. Coming off the bench against Neosho County Khan came away with 10 rebounds and scored eight points to narrowly miss out on a double-double in an Independence win.
The daughter of Karin Kahn, Mira plans to double major in criminal justice and psychology at Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.