Missouri Southern head women's golf coach Mike Wheeler announced the addition of six individuals for the women's team that will begin competition in the fall of 2023.
The list of individuals includes women from four different states (Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Colorado) as well as the United Kingdom and Slovakia.
"Coach (Derek) Skaggs and I are very pleased to announce the 2023-24 recruitment class for Ladies Golf," Wheeler said in a release. "He and I believe we have done our due diligence and these young ladies are some of the best to come from this high school graduation class.
"All are quality students, players and individuals that will represent MSSU with the highest standards on and off the golf course. I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to be their coach beginning next fall and see them progress into all they can be."
Caitlin Metcalfe hails from Staffordshire, England. Metcalfe prepped at Sir Graham Balfour High School where she also competed in the sports of netball and soccer.
Metcalfe helped her team to a semi-finalist appearance in the County Championship, while also earning the Ladies' Club Championship in 2022 at Ingestre Park. She went undefeated in 2022, winning both the Staffordshire and Midlands Leagues in 2021.
The daughter of Sharon and Jeff Metcalfe, Caitlin plans to major in education at Southern.
Katarìna Chynoranská hails from Velké Levaré, Slovakia. She prepped at Gymnazium Malacky where she participated in the sport of golf.
Chynoranská carried a 77.5 average in 2021 and a 78.8 average in 2022. Her best round came in 2022 at the SKGA Junior Tour where she posted a three-under par 69. She matched that score a week later at the Lominica Club Championship. She has been a member of the Sloviakian National Golf Team since 2019, while also her team to earn the 2022 National League Championship and a seventh-place finish in the 2022 European Ladies Club Trophy Final.
The daughter of Bronislava Chynoranská and Boris Chynoransky, Katarìna plans to major in marketing at Southern.
Gabrille Rettinghaus hails from Wentzville, Mo. where she prepped at Timberland High School for coach Keith Brown. A four-year letter winner, Rettinghaus was a four-time Missouri State Qualifier earning All-Conference honors all four years. She helped THS to a Gateway Athletic Conference Championship three times in four years.
The daughter of Jason and Adrianne Rettinghaus, Gabrielle plans to major in business at Southern.
Emmerson Doyle is a native of Cabot, Ark., and prepped at Cabot High School for coach Matt Malham and the Panthers. A four-year letter winner at CHS, Doyle was the Arkansas Class 6A State Champion this past year and was a four-time All-Conference and All-State selection.
She was selected to play on the Arkansas Southern Cup against teams from Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama. Doyle helped the Panthers to four-straight Conference Championships and a top-five finish at the Arkansas State Championships in three of the four years she competed.
The daughter of James and Michelle Doyle, Emmerson plans to major in education at Southern.
Avary Eckert is a native of Emporia, Kan., and prepped at Emporia High School for her father Rick Eckert and the Spartans. A four-year varsity letter winner, Eckert was a three-time All-Conference selection, and twice earned All-State honors. She was a two-time Centennial League Champion, while earning conference Player of the Year honors as a senior.
Eckert twice finished in the top-five individually at the Kansas State Championships, while helping her team to an eighth-place finish in 2021 and a runner-up finish in 2022. She was also a four-time Academic All-State selection.
The daughter of Rick and Sandy Eckert, Avary plans to major in criminal justice at Southern.
Maryn Harlow is a native of Fort Collins, Colo., where she prepped at Loveland High School for coach Aaron Clark and the Red Wolves. A three-time varsity letter winner for golf, Harlow also earned four letters in the sport of track and field.
Harlow is a multiple All-Conference honoree, while also earning All-State honors and being named an Academic All-State selection. Harlow helped her team win a Regional Championship her sophomore and junior seasons, while also winning the Colorado Class 5A State Championship in 2021 and a runner-up finish in 2022.
The daughter of Sarah and Neil Harlow, Maryn is undecided on her future major at MSSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.