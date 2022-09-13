CATOOSA, Okla. — The Missouri Southern women's golf team finished off the 23rd annual NSU Golf Classic on Tuesday played at Cherokee Hills Golf Club.
Julianna Washka led the way for the Lions as she shot a 76 and finished tied for 19th with an 18-hole score of 153. Lily Allman shot a 163 over 18 holes to finish tied for 45th, while Filippa Guldberg finished seven strokes better than day one to shoot a 167 over 18 holes.
Kylie Carnes did not play today due to an injury, leaving the Lions with only three players and unable to post a team score.
Arkansas - Fort Smith finished ten strokes in front of second-place Northeastern State.
Rogers State was third, followed by Harding, Missouri Western, Arkansas Tech, Southwestern Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Nazarene, Newman, Northwest Missouri, Southern Arkansas, Lincoln and Seminole State to round out the team scores.
Southern will be back in action next week as the Lions travel to Bolivar to compete in the Drury Fall Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at Silo Ridge Golf Course.
