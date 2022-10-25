BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Missouri Southern women's golf team finished off the Tulsa Cup on Tuesday and placed 12th as a team, improving by 13 shots over its round one score as the Lions took place in the tournament set at Forrest Ridge.
Southern shot a 331 in round one. The Lions then shot a 318 in round two to shoot 649 for the tournament, just one stroke back of 11th place.
The Lions were led by Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro who shot an 80 in both rounds to finish tied for 34th. She had two birdies in her opening round.
Lily Allman was just one stroke back at 161 and finished tied for 38th, while Julianna Washka was another stroke back at 162 and finished tied for 44th. Allman shot three strokes better in round two, while Washka trimmed six strokes off her score.
Mia Scrimgeour shot 166 and was 55th, while Kylie Carnes shot a 171.
Second-ranked Henderson State took home the team title, one stroke in front of 21st ranked Central Missouri, while 46th ranked Rogers State was five strokes back in third and 19th ranked Augustana was six strokes back in fourth.
Central Oklahoma finished fifth, followed by Northeastern State, Arkansas-Monticello, Arkansas Tech, Harding, Southwestern Oklahoma, Missouri Western, the Lions, Winona State, Fort Hays State, Southern Arkansas, William Jewell, Newman and Rogers State B team.
This concludes the fall portion of the Lions' schedule. Southern will open back up in March as the Lions will compete at the Warrior Invitational hosted by Winona State on March 13-14 in Henderson, Nevada at Legacy Golf Course.
