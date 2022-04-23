NEWTON, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women’s golf team finished eighth after Saturday’s final round of the 2022 MIAA women’s golf championships at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
Southern moved up a place after day two, shooting 16 strokes better than yesterday. The Lions were paced by Kenzie Kirkhart who finished with a final-round 80 to shoot 245 for the tournament and finish tied for 26th.
Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro shot an 8 and finished at 246 to place tied for 29th, while McDonald County product Lily Allman shot an 82 and finished at 247 and tied for 31st. Maggie Moore shot an 82 and finished at 249, while Kylie Carnes finished at 255.
Nebraska-Kearney won the team title and the MIAA’s automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Central Region Championship.
The Lopers finished three strokes in front of second place Central Missouri, while Central Oklahoma was third.
Rogers State was fourth, followed by Northeastern State, Fort Hays State, Missouri Western, the Lions, Northwest Missouri, Newman and Lincoln to round out the team scores.
