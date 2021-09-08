BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women’s golf team moved up a spot in the final day and placed ninth while freshman Faith Davis was tied for 11th as the Lions competed at the Central Region Preview on Wednesday at Adams Pointe Golf Club.
Southern improved by five strokes as a team to shoot a 312 to finish the 36 holes at 629.
Davis shot a 74 in round one and a 78 in round two to finish at 152 and tied for 11th. Maggie Moore had a 79 in round one and improved by a stroke in round two to shoot 77 and 156 overall to finish tied for 26th.
Lily Allman improved by seven strokes from day one to two, shooting a 77 to finish with a 1161 and tied for 47th, while Julianna Washka improved by five strokes to finish tied for 64th with a 165. Madison Saenz finished tied for 79th with a 170.
Henderson State shot a 595 as a team and improved its team score by five strokes to take the team title. Arkansas Tech was second, followed by Nebraska-Kearney, Northeastern State, Central Missouri, Southwestern Oklahoma, Harding, Missouri Western, the Lions and Northwest Missouri to round out the top ten.
Oklahoma Baptist was 11th, followed by Fort Hays State, Arkansas-Monticello, Sioux Falls, Upper Iowa, Newman, Southern Nazarene, Wayne State and Northwestern Oklahoma to round out the team scores.
Southern will be back in action on Sept. 13-14 when it competes in the Northeastern State Women’s Classic in Broken Arrow, Okla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.