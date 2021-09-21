BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women's golf team finished third overall on Tuesday as the Lions competed in the Drury Lady Panther Invitational at Silo Ridge Country Club.
The Lions were eight strokes behind the leaders, Christian Brothers University, and three strokes behind second-place McKendree.
McDonald County product Lily Allman bettered her round-one score by two strokes and shot a 78 to finish tied for 7th at 158. Kylie Carnes improved by six strokes and shot a 77 to finish tied for 11th at 160, while Hannah Torres shot an 80 to finish at 161 and tied for 13th.
Aida Nunez finished at 162 and tied for 18th, while Grace Garner and Maggie Moore finished tied for 30th at 165. Kenzie Kirkhart finished tied for 52nd at 171.
MEN
Southern men's golf team moved up two spots from day one. The Lions finished 14th at the 23rd-Annual NSU Golf Classic played at Muskogee Golf Club.
The Lions shot a final-round 300, while Arkansas Tech shot a blistering 15-under par as a team to take the team title.
Logan Greer shot a final-round 73 and finished tied for 27th at five-over par 218. Tradgon McCrae was tied for 37th at six-over 219, while Josh Hamnett shot a final-round 72 to finish tied for 45th at 221.
Jonathan Sanchez shot a 226, while Dylan Bagley and Alexander Page both shot a 230.
Both Southern teams will be back in action next week.
