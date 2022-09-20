BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women's golf team shot a program-best 307 on Tuesday and finished fourth at the Drury Lady Panther Invite at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
Lily Allman and Kylie Carnes both shot a 74, low rounds this season for each golfer, as the Lions fired off a 307 in the final round, besting the previous school record of 310 set two weeks ago.
Allman and Carnes both had a pair of birdies on the round as Allman finished with a 153 and tied for seventh individually. Filippa Guldberg shot a 156 over 36 holes and finished tied for 16th, while Carnes finished at 159 and tied for 27th.
Mia Scrimgeour finished at 161 and tied for 36th, while Julianna Washka shot 162 over the 36 holes and was tied for 39th. Washka had four birdies over the final 18 holes, while Scrimgeour had three.
Christian Brothers University won the team title with a score of 610. Illinois-Springfield was five strokes behind in second, followed by Drury, the Lions, Winona State, McKendree, Maryville, William Jewell, Union, Quincy, Truman, Evangel, Mount Mercy, Rockhurst and Northwestern Oklahoma to round out the team scores.
The Lions will be back in action next week as Southern travels to Hays, Kan. to take part in the FHSU Invite hosted by Fort Hays State University at Smokey Hill Country Club.
